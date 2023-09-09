NBA legend Magic Johnson sprinkles 'priceless' wisdom in Commanders locker room

Legendary NBA star and businessman Earvin "Magic" Johnson joined Managing Partner Josh Harris at the Washington Commanders' practice on Wednesday, taking the opportunity to talk to the team before their home opener this Sunday.

Johnson stopped by the team meeting before practice, giving him more time with the team as the franchise approaches its first official gameday under new ownership. He shared aspects of his career and how both have culminated him into the person he is today.

And in turn, the players were able to ask him questions.

"We were able to pick his brain," said starting quarterback Sam Howell. "We're just so fortunate as players to have a guy like that as a part of this organization, who has an open door, and he's always willing to help us with any questions we might have."

For Howell, who was named a captain earlier this week, his questions were not about himself or even about Johnson, but advice that could help him lead this team to a bright future. Howell said he asked about what those winning teams have in common.