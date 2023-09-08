Three keys to the Commanders securing a win over the Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are kicking off the 2023 season with a sold-out home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here are three keys to the team getting a win, presented by KIA.

1. Maximize offensive opportunities.

Washington led the NFL in time of possession, averaging just over 33 minutes on offense per game. They were also 28th in yards per play, 22nd in first downs per play, 24th in punts per play and 28th in punts per offensive score.

Obviously, something needs to change if Washington wants the success it believes it can achieve in 2023.

That should start with getting quarterback Sam Howell in a rhythm early in the afternoon, giving him easy throws he can build upon as the game progresses. The Commanders and Eric Bieniemy did a good job of that in the preseason; on the two opening drives against the Browns and Ravens, Howell completed a combined nine of 11 passes for 76 yards.

Only one of the drives ended in points, but both saw Washington move the ball down the field. The Browns drive stalled at the 43 after a sack and a holding penalty, while the Ravens drive lasted 15 plays and 72 yards.

The Commanders have given Howell plenty of weapons to get him in a groove. He has good chemistry with Jahan Dotson, and the rapport he has with Terry McLaurin, which head coach Ron Rivera said was "very important" to the offense, should be on display with McLaurin being fully cleared from his turf toe.

But Washington will also need to find more effective ways to run the ball than it did in 2022. The Commanders were 12th in rushing average last year on 538 attempts -- the fourth-most in the league -- but were tied for 27th in yards per attempt (4.0). To do that, Washington has a healthy and motivated Brian Robinson Jr., who wants to show that he can be more than a power back.