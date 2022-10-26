Commanders vs. Colts preview | Heading out to the Hoosier State

The Washington Commanders will go on the road to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 30
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)
WATCH: FOX
- Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-play)
- Robert Smith (analyst)
- Jen Hale (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- Washington is 10-21 against the Colts dating back to 1953, including a 3-14 record against the Colts on the road.
- Washington is looking to snap a three-game losing streak on the road in Indianapolis. It is the first time Washington will head to Indianapolis since Week 13 of the 2014 season.
- Washington is attempting to win their third-straight game for the first time since winning four straight from Weeks 10-14 last season.
- Washington is trying to win their third game in the month of October. It will be the first time the team has won three or more games in the month since 2018.
- Since Week 3, Washington's defense is holding opponents to 3.67 yards per carry, the fewest in the NFC and second-fewest in the league.
- Washington's offense has 16 passing plays of 25 or more yards, the most in the NFC.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Indianapolis:
- Head coach Frank Reich (5th in Indianapolis)
- Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady (5th)
- Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (5th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
- Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (273)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (440)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (69)
- Sacks -- DTs Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen (3.5)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest and DT Jonathan Allen (1)
Indianapolis:
- Passing Yards -- QB Matt Ryan (2,008)
- Passing TDs -- QB Matt Ryan (9)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jonathan Taylor (386)
- Rushing TDs -- RBs Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (475)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Jelani Woods (3)
- Tackles -- LB Zaire Franklin (73)
- Sacks -- LB Rashan Gary (6)
- Interceptions -- S Rodney Thomas II, CB Stephon Gilmore and S Rodney McLeod (1)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 24th (326.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 25th (17.9 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 19th (221.0 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-29th (24)
- Rushing offense -- 22nd (105.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 23rd (36.8%)
- Total defense -- 13th (335.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 19th (22.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 17th (217.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-7th (19)
- Rushing defense -- T-16th (118.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 2nd (29.6%)
- Time of possession -- 4th (31:53)
- Turnover differential -- T-28th (-5)
Indianapolis:
- Total offense --16th (341.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 30th (16.1 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 7th (260.6 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-29th (24)
- Rushing offense -- 30th (81.0 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 16th (40.2%)
- Total defense -- 9th (313.7 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 13th (20.0 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 7th (190.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-10th (17)
- Rushing defense -- 23rd (123.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 8th (34.8%)
- Time of possession -- 17th (29:57)
- Turnover differential -- 31st (-10)