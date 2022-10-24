Numbers to know from Washington's win over Green Bay

19.8%

Terry McLaurin has established a bit of reputation for making catches that seemingly look impossible to make. It does not seem to matter if he has four defenders draped on him or if he is falling backwards while contorted, the Commanders wide receiver finds a way to haul it in. He dominated in contested catches among receivers across the league both as a rookie in 2019 and last year.

McLaurin flaunted that talent on the Commanders' big touchdown in the third quarter. Down by four, Heinicke found McLaurin, who had torched his defender, for a 37-yard touchdown catch towards the right front corner of the end zone, beating out Jaire Alexander for the score. According to Next Gen Stats, the pass had a catch probability of 19.8%. The Commanders wide receiver now has 11 touchdowns with a probability under 25%, which is tied for Mike Williams for the most since McLaurin entered the league in 2019.

Humble as always, McLaurin was grateful for the opportunity in that moment to give his team the lead and for the fact that this group trusts him to step up.