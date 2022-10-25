Heinicke's second half vs. Packers shows why Commanders have 'tremendous amount of faith in what he can do'

With the Commanders lined up in empty formation, Heinicke backed up to the 33-yard line before heaving the ball to McLaurin, who made the 12-yard catch for a first down.

"It's one of those things that when he's up there and he's playing fearless and very quick, he gets that ball out on time and it allows for those types of plays," Rivera said.

Heinicke was not perfect on Sunday; the first half is enough of an example of that. His performance for the rest of the afternoon was something to build on, though, and with a little of that "Heinicke flare," it could make for a winning formula as the Commanders enter the second half of the season.

And of course Heinicke knows there will still be doubters; he does not care. Instead, he wants to focus on the people who support him and prove them right. There might be a few more believers after Sunday.