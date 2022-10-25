From the booth | Terry McLaurin reminded everyone why he's so scary

The Commanders had barely posted 14 points in a single game over the last month, so when they trailed 14-3 after the Packers pick six, it was hard to fathom what a comeback would look like without the great Aaron Rodgers contributing to it. But the magic of Heinicke is that games don't ever seem to be over. He has an energy that just permeates when he is on the field. So when he found McLaurin on the 37-yard strike to give Washington the lead in the second half, it was the perfect example of why that connection is so addictive. McLaurin is the star receiver who doesn't receive the same praise as others in his pay-grade. And Heinicke knows who deserves the shot to make it when a play has to be made.

The game-clinching drive (if you ignore the Stanford Band play Green Bay ran with no time remaining) featured two All-Pro level plays by McLaurin. The first was a second-and-6 at their own 29. It was a short, easy completion to McLaurin, who then turned into the first of two game sealing moments. Not only did his run after the catch go for 14 yards and a first down, but he somehow used his strength to fend off Jaire Alexander, who was trying to push McLaurin into the sideline and stop the clock. This is everything in one: athleticism, speed, game management and a level of strength he doesn't often, if ever get credit for.

The second play on the drive is what truly won the game. It was third-and-9 at the 44. Heinicke, under direct pressure right up the middle of the line, chucks one toward the Packers' sideline that is nowhere near the requisite distance to get to the out route McLaurin ran. But McLaurin adjusted, came back for the ball, made a catch in front of multiple Packers and earned a first down that would ultimately leave Rodgers with not enough time to do anything to stop a Washington win.