Commanders vs. Cowboys | How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 23, 2023 at 08:45 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

  • The Commanders broadcast for Week 12 will air on CBS and will include Jim Nantz as the play-by-play announcer, Tony Romo as the analyst and Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

QUICK FACTS

  • Washington will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12.
  • The Commanders have faced off against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving 10 times and are 2-8 in those matchups. Their most recent Thanksgiving matchup was in 20202, when they defeated the Cowboys, 41-16.
  • On the road, the Commanders are 17-42-2 against the Cowboys and 46-76-2 all-time against Dallas.
  • The Commanders' offense is averaging 340.7 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFC and 12th in the league.
  • WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Thursday against the Cowboys. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.

PHOTOS | On the road to Dallas

Check out the Washington Commanders getting on the plane for their thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys.

11222023 WK12 IAD EF0002
1 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0024
2 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0028
3 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0014
4 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0029
5 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0023
6 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0025
7 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0026
8 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0021
9 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0019
10 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0018
11 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0016
12 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0022
13 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0010
14 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0017
15 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0015
16 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0009
17 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0008
18 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0013
19 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0012
20 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0011
21 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0007
22 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0006
23 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0001
24 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0003
25 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11222023 WK12 IAD EF0004
26 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

SOCIAL MEDIA

