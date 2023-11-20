Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Giants

The Washington Commanders dropped their fourth division game with a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants. Here are five takeaways from Week 11, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. The turnovers came early and often.

It's hard to beat an NFL team when you give up one or two turnovers, let alone six. In the case of the Commanders, they wiped away any hopes of coming out with a win almost from the start of the game.

Sam Howell, who threw three interceptions, took his share of the blame. His second pass of the day got picked off on a deep shot to Dyami Brown. He admitted after the game that he had put too much air on it, which made it easy for Nick McCloud to snag it out of the air at the Giants' 13-yard line.

Howell was under pressure on the other two, but they were still ill-advised throws. He threw into double coverage on a pass intended for Jahan Dotson early in the fourth quarter. The Giants turned that into a field goal. He tried throwing it away with the game on the line with less than 30 seconds left, but it didn't have the distance to get out of bounds and was easily picked by Isaiah Simmons, who ran it back for a touchdown.

The three fumbles were the result of players trying to fight for extra yards. Logan Thomas had the ball pop from his grasp after a five-yard gain; Byron Pringle coughed it up while trying to give the Commanders better field position on the opening kickoff of the third quarter; and Chris Rodriguez gave it up after breaking a tackle at the Giants' 35-yard line.