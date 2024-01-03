Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | Ending the season with a classic rivalry

The Washington Commanders will close out the 2023 season with a home matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Jan. 7
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-play)
- Greg Olsen (Analyst)
- Erin Andrews (Sideline)
- Tom Rinaldi (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- Washington will host Dallas in Week 18 to close out the 2023 season. This is the second season that the Commanders will play against the Cowboys in the final game of the regular season.
- This will be the 14th consecutive season Washington has finished their regular season with a divisional opponent. The Commanders have a 30-34 all-time record at home against the Cowboys.
- WR Terry McLaurin (5,277) needs seven receiving yards to pass Hugh Taylor (for the eighth most receiving yards in franchise history. McLaurin (372) needs five more receptions to pass WR Pierre Garcon (376) for ninth most receptions in franchise history.
- McLaurin needs two receptions to total 75 this season. He would become the first player in franchise history to record four consecutive seasons with 75-plus receptions.
- McLaurin needs 54 yards to be the first receiver in franchise history to record four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Dallas:
- Head coach Mike McCarthy (4th in Dallas)
- Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator John Fassel (3rd)
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (3,793)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (20)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (708)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. and QB Sam Howell (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (946)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Curtis Samuel and TE Logan Thomas (4)
- Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (115)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)
Dallas:
- Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (4,237)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (32)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Tony Pollard (935)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Tony Pollard (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (1,651)
- Receiving TDs -- WR CeeDee Lamb (10)
- Tackles -- LB Damone Clark (105)
- Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (13)
- Interceptions -- CB DaRon Bland (8)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 21st (321.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 23rd (19.9 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 18th (224.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed --28th (61)
- Rushing offense -- 24th (96.4 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 23rd (36.41%)
- Total defense -- 32nd (385.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 32nd (30 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 31st (259.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-21st (39)
- Rushing defense -- 25th (126.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 23rd (40.74%)
- Time of possession -- 16th (29:45)
- Turnover differential -- 32nd (-12)
Dallas:
- Total offense -- 6th (367.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-3rd (29.4 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 4th (255.5 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-16th (40)
- Rushing offense -- 14th (111.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 3rd (47.73%)
- Total defense -- 8th (307.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 5th (19.1 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 5th (190.9 YPG)
- Sacks -- 14th (42)
- Rushing defense -- 20th (116.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 16th (38.31%)
- Time of possession -- 4th (31:39)
- Turnover differential -- 7th (+8)