Five takeaways from Washington's Week 17 loss to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders ended 2023 with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five takeaways from the 27-10 defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. The defense played gritty.

The expectation was for the 49ers and their second-ranked offense to roll over the Commanders defense on Sunday. Brock Purdy and his unit certainly had a solid day with 408 yards and 28 first downs on 68 plays, but those stats don't exactly highlight how encouraging the Burgundy & Gold defense performed at times, particularly in the first half.

Nowhere was that clearer than in the red zone. The 49ers did a good job of putting themselves in position by methodically moving downfield on three of their first four possessions, but they faced tougher opposition inside the 20-yard line. After a six-yard run from Christian McCaffrey put San Francisco at the 1-yard line, Daron Payne burst through the 49ers' offensive line to take the running back down for a three-yard loss. Purdy wrapped up the drive with back-to-back incomplete passes, one of which was intended for Brandon Aiyuk with Emmanuel Forbes Jr. in coverage, before settling for a field goal.

Considering that Washington had given up an average of 37 points over their last four games, holding one of the league's best offenses to 13 points at halftime is an improvement.

"I thought the guys were really gritty," Ron Rivera said after the game. "I thought they gave themselves opportunities."

The 49ers still had their moments. They rushed for 184 yards, which helped them produce back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter. Still, there were some positives during their final drives of the game. The Commanders kept them out of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and forced a three-and-out with Sam Darnold in at quarterback.