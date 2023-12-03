News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Dolphins, Week 13 | How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 03, 2023 at 11:21 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

11122023 WK10 WASatSEA EF00147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

  • The Commanders broadcast for Week 13 will air on FOX and will include Adam Amin as the play-by-play announcer, Mark Schlereth as the analyst and Kristina Pink as the sideline reporter.

Related Links

QUICK FACTS

  • Washington will host the Miami Dolphins for the first time since 2015.
  • The Commanders have a 4-3 record against Miami at home and a 5-8 all-time record against the Dolphins.
  • Washington last played the Dolphins in Miami in Week 6 of the 2019 season and won, 17-16.
  • The Commanders' offense is averaging 247.0 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFC and ninth in the league.
  • WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Thursday against the Cowboys. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Dolphins, Arrivals

The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at FedExField for the Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

EF201170
1 / 15
EF201359
2 / 15
EF201309
3 / 15
EF201292 (1)
4 / 15
EF201348
5 / 15
EF201416
6 / 15
EF201226
7 / 15
EF201233
8 / 15
EF201279
9 / 15
EF201372
10 / 15
EF201394
11 / 15
EF201156
12 / 15
EF201264
13 / 15
EF201286
14 / 15
EF201163
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Related Content

news

Instant analysis | Commanders struggle to contain Tyreek Hill in 45-15 loss to Miami

Hill grabbed five receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns, helping drop the Commanders to 4-9.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Dolphins Inactives | Week 13

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Three keys to Washington upsetting the Dolphins

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to play the Miami Dolphins, hosting the AFC East team for the first time since 2015. Here are three keys to getting the upset, presented by KIA.
news

Practice notes | Tyler Larsen questionable for Week 13, Emmanuel Forbes ruled OUT

Veteran Tyler Larsen, who missed Wednesday's practice with a knee issue, was a full participant on Friday and will be active against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 3.  
news

KJ Henry gives back to the organization that helped save his dad's life for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Guided by the belief that a medical crisis shouldn't become a financial crisis, Help Hope Live helps patients with fundraising for a wide range of expenses, including out-of-pocket-costs for medical treatment, home health care, medical equipment and more. 
news

Practice notes | No matter who calls the defense, players know their job doesn't change

No matter who's calling the defense, their job remains the same: play the best they can and try to win as many games as possible. 
news

Chris Paul supports AAC 'Powerful Minds' campaign for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative

Paul, an offensive guard drafted in 2022, has prioritized student-athlete mental health and has chosen to represent the American Athletic Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee's (SAAC) Powerful Minds campaign.
news

Four things to know about the Miami Dolphins

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the Miami Dolphins. Here are five things you need to know about the Miami Dolphins and some names you'll want keep track of come this Sunday. 
news

Khaleke Hudson wants to help reduce gun violence as part of NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative

As someone who has firsthand experience in how life-altering gun violence can be, he wants to do whatever he can to help the problem. 
news

Practice notes | Inside the relationship between Sam Howell and Eric Bieniemy

Howell and Bieniemy have developed a growing chemistry during their first season together that has helped the offense show promise of something that could grow with time.
news

Commanders-Dolphins Week 13 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 13 matchup.
Advertising