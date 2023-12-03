Commanders vs. Dolphins, Week 13 | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 13 will air on FOX and will include Adam Amin as the play-by-play announcer, Mark Schlereth as the analyst and Kristina Pink as the sideline reporter.
QUICK FACTS
- Washington will host the Miami Dolphins for the first time since 2015.
- The Commanders have a 4-3 record against Miami at home and a 5-8 all-time record against the Dolphins.
- Washington last played the Dolphins in Miami in Week 6 of the 2019 season and won, 17-16.
- The Commanders' offense is averaging 247.0 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFC and ninth in the league.
- WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Thursday against the Cowboys. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.
The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at FedExField for the Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
