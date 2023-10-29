Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 8 will air on FOX and will include Chris Meyers as the play-by-play announcer, Mark Schlereth as an analyst and Kristina Pink as the sideline reporter.
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 of the 2023 regular season. Washington is 45-40-3 all-time against the Eagles at home.
- Washington is looking to break a two-game losing streak against Philadelphia at home.
- Since entering the league in 2019, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded 1,897 yards against the NFC East, the most in the NFL. His nine receiving touchdowns against NFC East foes are tied for the most by a single receiver during that span.
- Washington's defense has recorded 23 sacks so far this season, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. It is the franchise's most sacks through seven games of a season since also having 23 in 2011
Take a look back at the previous matchups between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos via The Associated Press)
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
