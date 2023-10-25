News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | Round 2 in the NFC East bout

Oct 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the Philadelphia Eagles Here's everything you need to know about the matchup ahead of the NFC East battle.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 29

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Chris Meyers (Play-by-play)
  • Mark Schlereth (Analyst)
  • Kristina Pink (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 7

Check out the best photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 of the 2023 regular season. Washington is 45-40-3 all-time against the Eagles at home.
  • Washington is looking to break a two-game losing streak against Philadelphia at home.
  • Since entering the league in 2019, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded 1,897 yards against the NFC East, the most in the NFL. His nine receiving touchdowns against NFC East foes are tied for the most by a single receiver during that span.
  • xWashington's defense has recorded 23 sacks so far this season, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. It is the franchise's most sacks through seven games of a season since also having 23 in 2011.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Philadelphia:

  • Head coach Nick Sirianni (3rd in Philadelphia)
  • Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Sean Desai (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Michael Clay (3rd)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (1,749)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (9)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (325)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (4)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (432)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr., TE Logan Thomas and WR Curtis Samuel (2)
  • Tackles -- LB Cody Barton (61)
  • Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

Philadelphia:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (1,821)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (9)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB D'Andre Swift (514)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (6)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR A.J. Brown (809)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR A.J. Brown (3)
  • Tackles -- LB Zach Cunningham (39) Sacks -- LB Haason Reddick (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Darius Slay (2)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 22nd (297.9 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 20th (20 PPG) Passing offense -- 19th (211.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 32nd (40)
  • Rushing offense -- 26th (86.1 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 31st (29.4%)
  • Total defense -- 29th (374.1 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 29th (27.1 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 28th (248.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-5th (23)
  • Rushing defense -- 26th (86.1 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 15th (38.38%)
  • Time of possession -- 16th (29:50)
  • Turnover differential -- T-16th (-1)

Philadelphia:

  • Total offense -- 3rd (389.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 4th (26.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 9th (246.6 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 20th (17)
  • Rushing offense -- 4th (142.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 2nd (48.5%)
  • Total defense -- 6th (290.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-14th (20.1 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 18th (237.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-3rd (24)
  • Rushing defense -- 4th (142.7 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 21st (40.91%)
  • Time of possession -- 1st (34:25)
  • Turnover differential -- T-18th (-2)

