Three keys to Washington getting an upset over the Eagles

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East rematch. Here are three keys to the team getting an upset, presented by KIA.

1. Sustain drives.

There have been moments where the Commanders' offense has looked like it can have success against any defense. There have also been moments where the unit has failed to accomplish much of anything on the field.

There were plenty of examples of the latter against the Giants. Rather than starting out fast, which is what happened against the Atlanta Falcons, Washington had 46 net yards in the first half to go with just two first downs and zero third-down conversions. None of their drives lasted more than four plays until the third quarter, when a muffed punt led to a six-play possession that ended with a touchdown.

So, while the Giants only had a two-score lead, it felt as if the margin was much larger because of how ineffective the Commanders were on offense.

To state the obvious, that cannot happen against the Eagles, who have started to pick up momentum since looking slightly out of sync to start the season. They will enter the game third in yards per game (389.3), fourth in scoring average (26.6) and third in third-down conversion rate (48.5).

The Commanders were able to match that the last time they played the Eagles. They started fast, had more balance between the run and pass and scored on their first two possessions. They also averaged nearly 11 plays on their five scoring drives and converted 47% of their third downs, which is 17.6 percentage points higher than their average.