Commanders vs. Eagles preview | A division champion on the horizon

The Washington Commanders are heading to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles for Week 4. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 1
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
WATCH: FOX
- Joe Davis (Play-by-play)
- Daryl Johnston (Analyst)
- Pam Oliver (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will open up their NFC East slate in Philadelphia this week.
- Washington's all-time record against Philadelphia is 89-82-5 and 3-3 in the last three seasons. The Commanders are 43-42-2 on the road against the Eagles.
- Since 2020, Washington is the only team other than the hosting Eagles to win more than one game at Lincoln Financial Field.
- Last season, Washington handed Philadelphia their first loss of the season in Week 10 with a 32-21 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
- Washington is scheduled to play in two primetime regular season games this season: Week 5 vs. Chicago and Week 12 at Dallas.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Philadelphia:
- Head coach Nick Sirianni (3rd in Philadelphia)
- Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Sean Desai (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (671)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (3)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (216)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Curtis Samuel (127)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Terry McLaurin and TE Logan Thomas (1)
- Tackles -- LB Cody Barton (28)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (3)
- Interceptions -- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and CB Kendall Fuller (1)
Philadelphia:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (640)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (3)
- Rushing Yards -- RB D'Andre Swift (239_
- Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR A.J. Brown (239)
- Receiving TDs -- WR DeVonta Smith (2)
- Tackles -- S Reed Blankenship (19)
- Sacks -- DT Jordan Davis, DE Josh Sweat and DT Jalen Carter (1.5)
- Interceptions -- S Reed Blankenship and CB Darius Slay (1)
Check out the best shots from the Washington Commanders' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 23rd (288.7 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-19th (19.3 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 25th (182.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 32nd (19)
- Rushing offense -- 15th (106.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 31st (25.8%)
- Total defense -- 14th (331.7 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 27th (28.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 13th (203 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-7th (10)
- Rushing defense -- 1st (48.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 20th (41.5%)
- Time of possession -- 15th (30:10)
- Turnover differential -- T-24th (-3)
Philadelphia:
- Total offense --6th (384.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 7th (28 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 23rd (198.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-13th (8)
- Rushing offense -- 2nd (185.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-5th (46.5%)
- Total defense -- 12th (310.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- T-9th (19.7 PPG)
- Passing defense --25th (261.7 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-21st (6)
- Rushing defense -- 22nd (128.7 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 25th (45.7%)
- Time of possession -- 2nd (36:23)
- Turnover differential -- T-3rd (+4)