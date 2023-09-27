News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | A division champion on the horizon

Sep 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WASvsPHI_game_preview

The Washington Commanders are heading to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles for Week 4. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

WATCH: FOX

  • Joe Davis (Play-by-play)
  • Daryl Johnston (Analyst)
  • Pam Oliver (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders will open up their NFC East slate in Philadelphia this week.
  • Washington's all-time record against Philadelphia is 89-82-5 and 3-3 in the last three seasons. The Commanders are 43-42-2 on the road against the Eagles.
  • Since 2020, Washington is the only team other than the hosting Eagles to win more than one game at Lincoln Financial Field.
  • Last season, Washington handed Philadelphia their first loss of the season in Week 10 with a 32-21 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
  • Washington is scheduled to play in two primetime regular season games this season: Week 5 vs. Chicago and Week 12 at Dallas.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Philadelphia:

  • Head coach Nick Sirianni (3rd in Philadelphia)
  • Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Sean Desai (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (671)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (3)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (216)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Curtis Samuel (127)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Terry McLaurin and TE Logan Thomas (1)
  • Tackles -- LB Cody Barton (28)
  • Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (3)
  • Interceptions -- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and CB Kendall Fuller (1)

Philadelphia:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (640)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (3)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB D'Andre Swift (239_
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR A.J. Brown (239)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR DeVonta Smith (2)
  • Tackles -- S Reed Blankenship (19)
  • Sacks -- DT Jordan Davis, DE Josh Sweat and DT Jalen Carter (1.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Reed Blankenship and CB Darius Slay (1)

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Bills, Week 3

Check out the best shots from the Washington Commanders' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

KC200432
1 / 38
DSC02629
2 / 38
KC200521
3 / 38
KC200513
4 / 38
DSC02748
5 / 38
DSC02997
6 / 38
KC200411
7 / 38
DSC03145
8 / 38
DSC02755
9 / 38
DSC03454
10 / 38
DSC03414
11 / 38
DSC03439
12 / 38
DSC03312
13 / 38
KC201120
14 / 38
DSC03796
15 / 38
KC200596
16 / 38
KC200923
17 / 38
KC200618
18 / 38
KC200970
19 / 38
KC201090
20 / 38
KC201733
21 / 38
DSC04768
22 / 38
DSC04825
23 / 38
KC201533
24 / 38
KC201568
25 / 38
KC201672
26 / 38
KC201645
27 / 38
KC201593
28 / 38
KC201676
29 / 38
DSC05310
30 / 38
DSC04914
31 / 38
DSC04945
32 / 38
DSC04993
33 / 38
DSC05130
34 / 38
DSC05140
35 / 38
KC201468
36 / 38
DSC05323
37 / 38
DSC05336
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 23rd (288.7 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-19th (19.3 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 25th (182.3 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 32nd (19)
  • Rushing offense -- 15th (106.3 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 31st (25.8%)
  • Total defense -- 14th (331.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 27th (28.7 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 13th (203 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-7th (10)
  • Rushing defense -- 1st (48.3 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 20th (41.5%)
  • Time of possession -- 15th (30:10)
  • Turnover differential -- T-24th (-3)

Philadelphia:

  • Total offense --6th (384.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 7th (28 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 23rd (198.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-13th (8)
  • Rushing offense -- 2nd (185.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- T-5th (46.5%)
  • Total defense -- 12th (310.0 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-9th (19.7 PPG)
  • Passing defense --25th (261.7 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-21st (6)
  • Rushing defense -- 22nd (128.7 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 25th (45.7%)
  • Time of possession -- 2nd (36:23)
  • Turnover differential -- T-3rd (+4)

Related Content

news

Commanders-Eagles Week 4 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 4 matchup.
news

Honor y responsabilidad: Juan Romero y Moisés Linares, estadounidenses de origen salvadoreño, nos cuentan sobre su papel como narradores de los Commanders 

El niño de Los Ángeles y el niño de Tacoma Park, Maryland, ahora están viviendo el sueño de narrar los juegos de su equipo local de la NFL en un área que tiene más población salvadoreña que ninguna otra zona del país.
news

Five things to know about the Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for their second road trip of the season. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' upcoming division opponent. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Back to work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
news

Commanders determined to give Howell more protection

If Washington's offense has any hope of gaining some traction this season, it has to protect Howell as much as possible. It's on the entire unit to fix it, and they know it. 
news

Commanders honor decades of history during Alumni Homecoming

Legends Plaza at FedExField lived up to its name in a unique way during Week 3 as Washington alumni spanning six decades gathered at the stadium for a fun tailgate with family and fans ahead of kickoff.  
news

At Nationals Park, first game in Capital Crossover series is a home run 

In what he described as a "a true bucket list" moment, Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris threw out the first pitch at Nationals Park on Thursday night. 
news

Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wrapped up his weekly Monday press conference following the team's 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Here are some notes and quotes from his time with the media.
news

Commanders want to 'get back to work,' correct mistakes from Week 3

The Commanders aren't shying away from how they played against the Bills on Sunday. They want to learn from the mistakes and get refocused for next week.
news

Wake Up Washington | Week 3 reflections

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
news

Commanders-Bills Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
Advertising