Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Giants

The Washington Commanders dropped their second NFC East matchup of the season with a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. Sam Howell got hit often.

An unfortunate trend has started to build for the Commanders this season. Teams tend to have uncharacteristically productive days rushing the passer against them.

Let's wind the clock back to Week 3, when the Buffalo Bills had only three sacks before playing the Commanders. They came out of the 37-3 win tripling that total. In Week 6, the Atlanta Falcons matched their five-sack total in the previous five games. And on Sunday, the Giants, who had a league-low five sacks, surpassed that total with six sacks on Sam Howell.

This shouldn't be the case, but allowing a high number of sacks is nothing new for Washington this season. But unlike in previous weeks, when the offense was still able to function, consistent pressure completely shut the unit down for most of the afternoon. Howell took a sack on three of the Commanders' first four drives. With 12:45 in the second quarter, Washington's only had 17 net yards.