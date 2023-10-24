Commanders looking to push through 'frustration,' get ready for Eagles

That point does not absolve Washington from losing to what were perceived to be inferior opponents. It also doesn't make watching the team play so inconsistently any less exasperating. But it does show that Washington is at least capable of getting back on track.

To Rivera, that's enough reason to avoid making any drastic changes right now.

"We're not going to go around cutting a bunch of people, trading for a whole bunch of people, trying to hire a whole bunch of people," Rivera said. "We're trying to develop a young football team to be a very good football team for the future. And that's what we're going to continue to work on. We're going to continue to find ways to win football games and we'll do the best we can."

As Rivera pointed out after the Giants loss, "With 10 games left to go, you never know what's going to happen." Up next for the Commanders are the Eagles, who just took down the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football and bolstered their secondary by trading for safety Kevin Byard. They will head into the matchup as underdogs, which is to be expected considering how well the Eagles are playing at this point.

And the reality is that a win would not only get the Commanders up to .500 again, but it would also provide a much-needed morale boost for the team.

"We can't do anything about the past," Rivera said. "We've got to focus on what's coming right now and not what's coming next week. So again, this week is an opportunity for us to get on track. We've got to get ourselves prepared and ready to play a very good Philadelphia team."

So, as much as the loss to the Giants stings, there's really only one thing for the Commanders to do.