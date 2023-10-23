News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Notes & Quotes | Injury updates on Cody Barton, Saahdiq Charles

Oct 23, 2023 at 04:23 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

10222023 WK7 WAS@NYG EF00013
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media on Monday. Here are some notes and quotes from his press conference. 

-- While the results of the games have not been ideal, Rivera said he's seen a lot of positive growth from Sam Howell as he learns how to be a professional quarterback. Among the things he's been impressed with is Howell's decision making and who he's targeting on certain plays. He would still like to see Howell clean up the types of throws that he's making to get the ball to his playmakers. 

"We saw a little bit of that yesterday, but he's been really good at it," Rivera said. "I just really appreciate his development and growth. I think that's one of the big, important things for us."

-- By now, many Washington fans have heard Jonathan Allen’s thoughts after the loss to the Giants. To put it mildly, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle is not happy. Rivera gets where Allen is coming from, because the entire team is frustrated.

"I can't dispute it, because he's a very passionate football player that wants to win. I get it. We all want to win. We're all passionate about this game. We want to win, and that's the bottom line."

-- Rivera also knows the fans are frustrated with the team's performances of late.

"I respect them. We're trying to play the best football we can and at the same time grow a football team. We're not gonna go around cutting a bunch of people, trading for a whole bunch of people, trying to hire a bunch of people. We're trying to develop a young football team to be a very good football team for the future. And that's what we're gonna continue to work on. We're gonna continue to find ways to win football games, and we'll do the best we can. We'll show up, we'll work very hard. We'll do everything we can, and we'll continue to be committed to try to put a good product on the football field and give our fans something to cheer about."

Related Links

-- Rivera often went back to how Howell has played through seven games, saying that he has given the team a chance in several games. The fact that the Commanders have a young quarterback, Rivera said, gives the team hope for the rest of the season.

-- The trade deadline is also coming up, and so far, there haven't been many moves in general around the league. That is expected to change as the NFL inches closer to the Oct. 31 deadline, but Rivera didn't say whether the Commanders would be one of the teams engaged in talks. Instead, he said his entire focus is on preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

-- Although the Commanders gave up six sacks against the New York Giants, the offensive line did show some improvement in the second half by only allowing Howell to be taken down one time. Rivera said the communication improved up front as they started to understand what the Giants' defense was trying to do to them. He does wish some of that would have happened earlier in the game, because it could have changed the outcome.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 7

Check out the best photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC00285
1 / 33
EF203716
2 / 33
DSC00292
3 / 33
DSC00191
4 / 33
EF203661
5 / 33
EF203730
6 / 33
DSC09890
7 / 33
DSC00367
8 / 33
DSC09982
9 / 33
DSC00007
10 / 33
DSC00377
11 / 33
DSC00414 (1)
12 / 33
DSC00914
13 / 33
DSC00751
14 / 33
DSC00761
15 / 33
DSC01331
16 / 33
KC204965
17 / 33
DSC01309
18 / 33
DSC01292 (1)
19 / 33
DSC01095
20 / 33
KC106590
21 / 33
KC106308
22 / 33
KC106647
23 / 33
KC106277
24 / 33
KC205360
25 / 33
KC205322
26 / 33
KC205334
27 / 33
EF204020
28 / 33
EF204016
29 / 33
KC205048
30 / 33
EF204115
31 / 33
EF204050
32 / 33
EF204069
33 / 33
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- The vibes are not great for the Commanders right now, but it is important to remember that they are still only one game away from .500, and a win over the Eagles would provide a significant boost to the team. That's the message Rivera plans to give his players this week.

"This is all about what could happen on Sunday," Rivera said. "We can't do anything about the past. We have to focus on what's coming … This week is an opportunity for us to get on track. We've got to get ourselves prepared and ready to play a very good Philadelphia team."

-- Rivera provided some injury updates on Cody Barton and Saahdiq Charles. Both players are getting MRIs, but it is believed that Barton has a high ankle sprain and Charles strained his calf muscle.

Related Content

news

Three keys to Washington getting an upset over the Eagles

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East rematch. Here are three keys to the team getting an upset, presented by KIA. 
news

Practice notes | Barton, Charles OUT; Samuel, Mathis QUESTIONABLE vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders have ruled that starting guard Saahdiq Charles and Cody Barton have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to get back on track

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
news

Five things to know about the Eagles for Week 8

The Washington Commanders will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East rematch at FedExField. Here are five things you should know about Philadelphia ahead of Week 8.
news

Practice notes | Commanders looking for options at LG, weighing possible changes to O-Line

The Commanders need to find another option at left guard with Saahdiq Charles injured. More shuffling could be coming for the group as well.
news

Washington Commanders name Eugene Shen as Senior Vice President of Football Strategy

Shen will oversee all analytics and software development for the football operation.
news

Practice notes | Commanders looking to stay consistent on offense

The Commanders have been up and down on offense all year. The players know that trend needs to stop if they hope to turn their season around.
news

Commanders-Eagles Week 8 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 8 matchup.
news

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | Round 2 in the NFC East bout

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the Philadelphia Eagles Here's everything you need to know about the matchup ahead of the NFC East battle.
news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to improve

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
news

Commanders looking to push through 'frustration,' get ready for Eagles

Ron Rivera gets the frustration that fans and players feel after losing four of the last five games. He also knows the only way to get through that is to push forward.
Advertising