Commanders vs. Giants | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 7 will air on CBS and will include Andrew Catalon as the play-by-play announcer, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan as analysts and AJ Ross as the sideline reporter.
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders will travel to New York to face the Giants in Week 7. Washington's all-time record against New York is 70-105-5. The Commanders are 30-56-3 against the Giants on the road.
- Washington last played at MetLife Stadium last season, when they tied the Giants, 20-20, in Week 13.
- Washington has not been defeated on the road vs. the Giants since Oct. 18, 2020. Washington is looking to forgo a defeat for the third straight road game vs. New York for the first time since the team won four consecutive games there for 1980-83.
- Since entering the league in 2019, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded 1,807 receiving yards against the NFC east, the most in the NFL. His nine receiving touchdowns against the NFC East foes are tied for the most by a single receiver during that span.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders