Three keys to Washington getting a win over the Giants

The Washington Commanders are playing their second NFC East matchup of the season by going to MetLife Stadium and taking on the New York Giants. Here are three keys to Washington getting back above .500, presented by KIA.

1. Be ready for anything and everything from the Giants' defense.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has a lingering issue with taking sacks and holding on to the ball for a little too long. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes to bring pressure as often as possible. You can see where this is going.

"Wink has been doing this for a long time. He's very creative with the schemes that he designs," said assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "One thing that you know is that he's going to try and get after a young quarterback. So, we have to prepare ourselves for anything and everything, and even the unscouted looks."

The Commanders are aware that Howell, who has been sacked 34 times this season, is getting hit at an unacceptable rate. They're going to be tested often on Sunday against a defense that held the Buffalo Bills to their lowest point total all year.

The sacks are a problem for the entire offense to solve, and that includes Bieniemy. He acknowledged he needs to be a better play caller, and the players need to improve at executing and starting fast. They also need to find ways of giving Howell answers right away, and based on how the Giants play, there should be plenty of them.

For starters, more pressure can mean more man coverage in the secondary. The Commanders have several players who can excel in one-on-one scenarios, including Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Should the Giants also line up in zone coverage, Howell can dump off a pass to Logan Thomas, who knows how to find soft spots in coverage.