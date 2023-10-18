Commanders vs. Giants preview | A battle in the Empire City

The Washington Commanders are taking their second road trip in as many weeks to take on the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup ahead of the NFC East battle.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
WATCH: CBS
- Andrew Catalon (Play-by-play)
- Tiki Barber (Analyst)
- Matt Ryan (Analyst)
- AJ Ross (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will travel to New York to face the Giants in Week 7. Washington's all-time record against New York is 70-105-5. The Commanders are 30-56-3 against the Giants on the road.
- Washington last played at MetLife Stadium last season, when they tied the Giants, 20-20, in Week 13.
- Washington has not been defeated on the road vs. the Giants since Oct. 18, 2020. Washington is looking to forgo a defeat for the third straight road game vs. New York for the first time since the team won four consecutive games there for 1980-83.
- Since entering the league in 2019, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded 1,807 receiving yards against the NFC east, the most in the NFL. His nine receiving touchdowns against the NFC East foes are tied for the most by a single receiver during that span.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
New York:
- Head coach Brian Daboll (2nd in New York)
- Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Don Martindale (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (6th)
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Kourtney Carroll and Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (1,500)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (9)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (302)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (342)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr., TE Logan Thomas and WR Curtis Samuel (2)
- Tackles -- LB Cody Barton (59)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (4.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)
New York:
- Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (884)
- Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (2)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Jones (207)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones and RB Matt Breida (1)
- Receiving Yards -- TE Darren Waller (282)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley and WR Isaiah Hodgins (1)
- Tackles -- LB Bobby Okereke (53)
- Sacks -- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (4)
- Interceptions -- S Jason Pinnock, LB Micah McFadden and LB Bobbu Okereke (1)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 22nd (302.0 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-15th (22.2 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 16th (214.2 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 32nd (34)
- Rushing offense -- 25th (87.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 26th (34.3%)
- Total defense -- 29th (377.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 29th (29.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 27th (248.2 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-6th (19)
- Rushing defense -- 23rd (129.0 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 20th (41.2%)
- Time of possession -- 16th (29:36)
- Turnover differential -- T-21st (-2)
New York:
- Total offense -- 31st (265.5 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 32nd (11.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 31st (166.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (33)
- Rushing offense -- 21st (98.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 17th (39.1%)
- Total defense -- 27th (364.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 28th (27.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- T-16th (217.0 YPG)
- Sacks -- 32nd (5)
- Rushing defense -- 31st (147.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 5th (32.8%)
- Time of possession -- 13th (31:10)
- Turnover differential -- T-23rd (-3)