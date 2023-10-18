News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Giants preview | A battle in the Empire City

Oct 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WASvsNYG_preview

The Washington Commanders are taking their second road trip in as many weeks to take on the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup ahead of the NFC East battle.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

WATCH: CBS

  • Andrew Catalon (Play-by-play)
  • Tiki Barber (Analyst)
  • Matt Ryan (Analyst)
  • AJ Ross (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders will travel to New York to face the Giants in Week 7. Washington's all-time record against New York is 70-105-5. The Commanders are 30-56-3 against the Giants on the road.
  • Washington last played at MetLife Stadium last season, when they tied the Giants, 20-20, in Week 13.
  • Washington has not been defeated on the road vs. the Giants since Oct. 18, 2020. Washington is looking to forgo a defeat for the third straight road game vs. New York for the first time since the team won four consecutive games there for 1980-83.
  • Since entering the league in 2019, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded 1,807 receiving yards against the NFC east, the most in the NFL. His nine receiving touchdowns against the NFC East foes are tied for the most by a single receiver during that span.

Related Links

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

New York:

  • Head coach Brian Daboll (2nd in New York)
  • Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Don Martindale (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (6th)

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Falcons, Week 6

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Kourtney Carroll and Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders)

0016
1 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0001
2 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0002
3 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0003
4 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0004
5 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0005
6 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0006
7 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0007
8 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0008
9 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0009
10 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0010
11 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0011
12 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0012
13 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0013
14 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0014
15 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0015
16 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0017
17 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0018
18 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0019
19 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0020
20 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0021
21 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0022
22 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0024
23 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0025
24 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0026
25 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0027
26 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0028
27 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0029
28 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0030
29 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0031
30 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0032
31 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0033
32 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0034
33 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0035
34 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0036
35 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0037
36 / 97
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0038
37 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0039
38 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0040
39 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0041
40 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0042
41 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0043
42 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0044
43 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0045
44 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0046
45 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0047
46 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0048
47 / 97
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
0049
48 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0050
49 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0051
50 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0052
51 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0053
52 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0054
53 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0055
54 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0056
55 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0057
56 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0058
57 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0059
58 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0060
59 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0061
60 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0062
61 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0063
62 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0064
63 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0065
64 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0066
65 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0067
66 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0068
67 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0069
68 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0070
69 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0071
70 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0072
71 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0073
72 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0074
73 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0075
74 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0076
75 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0077
76 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0078
77 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0079
78 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0080
79 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0081
80 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0082
81 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0083
82 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0084
83 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0085
84 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0086
85 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0087
86 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0088
87 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0089
88 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0090
89 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0091
90 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0092
91 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0094
92 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0095
93 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0096
94 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0097
95 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0098
96 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
0099
97 / 97
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (1,500)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (9)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (302)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (342)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr., TE Logan Thomas and WR Curtis Samuel (2)
  • Tackles -- LB Cody Barton (59)
  • Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (4.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

New York:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (884)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (2)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Jones (207)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones and RB Matt Breida (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- TE Darren Waller (282)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley and WR Isaiah Hodgins (1)
  • Tackles -- LB Bobby Okereke (53)
  • Sacks -- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (4)
  • Interceptions -- S Jason Pinnock, LB Micah McFadden and LB Bobbu Okereke (1)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 22nd (302.0 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-15th (22.2 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 16th (214.2 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 32nd (34)
  • Rushing offense -- 25th (87.8 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 26th (34.3%)
  • Total defense -- 29th (377.2 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 29th (29.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 27th (248.2 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-6th (19)
  • Rushing defense -- 23rd (129.0 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 20th (41.2%)
  • Time of possession -- 16th (29:36)
  • Turnover differential -- T-21st (-2)

New York:

  • Total offense -- 31st (265.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 32nd (11.8 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 31st (166.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 31st (33)
  • Rushing offense -- 21st (98.8 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 17th (39.1%)
  • Total defense -- 27th (364.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 28th (27.8 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- T-16th (217.0 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 32nd (5)
  • Rushing defense -- 31st (147.5 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 5th (32.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 13th (31:10)
  • Turnover differential -- T-23rd (-3)

Related Content

news

Practice notes | 'It's just a matter of time' for Dotson to get back on track

Jahan Dotson has gone through a bit of a rough patch lately, but his coaches and teammates still have confidence in him.
news

Commanders-Giants Week 7 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 7 matchup.
news

Jamison Crowder named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The National Football League announced today that Washington wide receiver/punt returner Jamison Crowder has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 6.
news

Wake Up Washington | Building on success

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
news

'It was huge': Jamison Crowder's explosive punt return gave Commanders a spark

Crowder's 61-yard punt return in the second quarter helped swing momentum in Washington's favor.
news

Washington Commanders name Andrew Sidney Senior Vice President of Sales & Service

In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.
news

Washington's defense took step towards returning to form vs. Falcons

The Commanders' defense wasn't perfect in the 24-16 win, but they did make progress after a frustrating month. 
news

Notes & Quotes | Casey Toohill showed burst, discipline against Falcons

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media during his weekly press conference following the team's 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some notes & quotes from the day. 
news

Commanders sign DT Abdullah Anderson to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.
news

Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's Week 6 win over Atlanta

Quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Kendall Fuller and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste stepped up to help deliver the Burgundy & Gold a key bounce back win.
news

Media roundup from Washington's win over Atlanta

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following their 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some highlights from their press conferences.
Advertising