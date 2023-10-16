Notes & Quotes | Casey Toohill showed burst, discipline against Falcons

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media during his weekly press conference following the team's 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some notes & quotes from the day.

-- The Commanders held the Falcons to 106 rushing yards on Sunday -- their third-lowest of the season thus far -- and much of that is a credit to their use of the "cinco package," which means Washington had five defensive linemen on the field. The personnel grouping allows the Commanders to bring in a bigger body, normally John Ridgeway III, to make it more difficult for teams to run the ball against them and free up linebackers to make plays.

The personnel group does have its weaknesses, namely when an opponent tries to run play-action passes. However, against a team like the Falcons, who commit more than most to establishing their ground game, it does impact their ability to do that.