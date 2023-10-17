'It was huge': Jamison Crowder's explosive punt return gave Commanders a spark

Crowder rejoined the Commanders in September when he was signed to the team's practice squad. He had spent the last four seasons with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, but the best stretch of his career was with Washington, when he caught 221 passes for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns from 2015-18.

Originally, it seemed that Crowder would only be used in emergency situations, but after Dax Milne, the Commanders' primary punt returner, was placed on Injured Reserve, the team signed him to the active roster and gave him the role.

Crowder's numbers to start his ninth season were not much to look at, but over the last three weeks, he's started to pick up some traction. He had a 14-yard return against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, which moved Washington from its own 12 to the 26-yard line. Four days later, he had a 20-yard return that put the offense at the 30-yard line.

Then came Crowder's only punt return against the Falcons, which stands as the second longest of his career. After going down 7-3, Washington's defense managed to force a three-and-out to start the second quarter. Bradley Pinion sent the ball flying 43 yards downfield, where Crowder was waiting for it at the Commanders' 28-yard line.

Crowder has two priorities when returning a punt: first, he simply wants to make sure he secures the ball. Then, he makes sure to get his eyes down quickly to see what's in front of him.

"I caught it and looked, there was a runway to my right," Crowder said. "I was able to hit that and get back to my left."

From there, Crowder weaved through a pair of Falcons players near the 40-yard line. He broke loose near the 50, leaving only Pinion left to prevent him from getting any farther. Crowder shrugged off an arm tackle from the punter and ran another 17 yards before being caught from behind at the Falcons' 11-yard line.

Crowder said there was some congratulations, plus some playful teasing from his teammates, waiting for him when he got to the sideline.