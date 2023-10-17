Washington's defense took step towards returning to form vs. Falcons

And Washington made plenty of them in the second half. It started off with an interception by Fuller, who Pro Football Focus grades as the fifth best cornerback in the NFL, that set Washington up at the Falcons' 27-yard line. After Brian Robinson Jr.'s touchdown to make the score 24-10, Casey Toohill got an 11-yard sack on Ridder that forced the Falcons to punt.

"He works his technique," Rivera said of Toohill. "He's got a good little burst to him. He closes ground very quickly, and he's got length."

St-Juste's interception was particularly crushing for the Falcons. They had just closed the gap on the Commanders' two-score lead, and they were seven yards and a two-point conversion away from putting pressure on a Washington offense that was in the middle of a lull. The pick ensured that instead of that, the Falcons would be forced to play catchup for at least a little longer.

"I feel like we played well," said cornerback Danny Johnson. "We've got some things that we need to clean up, but turnovers help win games. You try and get more than the other team and the game goes to those in your favor. So, those turnovers for us were huge."

Johnson didn't have an interception, but the play he made was just as impactful. The Falcons had to try a fourth-down conversion with 2:30 left to play, and Johnson was able to bat a ball away intended for Pitts that would have given Atlanta a first down.