Commanders vs. Jaguars preview | Washington prepares to take on two No. 1 overall picks

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Here's what Jaguars Senior Staff Writer John Oehser had to say about Sunday's matchup:

-- What has the Doug Pederson experience been like so far:

"When you switch coaches a couple of times in a brief period, you sort of feel like there's a quest for calmness, and that's really what Doug Peterson's brought. I'm not sure the Washington team has been through anything like what the Jaguars went through with Urban Meyer, but it was a very tumultuous season, made a lot of news for the wrong reasons. Then [he] also didn't win on the field. So Doug Peterson really came in February when he got the job, strikingly up front about the need to create trust, the need to create a new culture. And all coaches talk about that. It was really an urgent situation in Jacksonville to get the players' back trust in the head coach, the direction, etcetera. I think fans of the commanders probably have watched Doug Peterson enough in the past to get some sort of vibe for what he is. And he's sort of what you see is what you get.

-- Trevor Lawrence didn't have the year that a lot of people expected, but how have you seen him be receptive to the new coaching staff and new philosophy:

"You hate to 'allow a guy a pass' or an excuse for a rookie year, but he clearly didn't have the rookie or he wanted. He had 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, but it was really hard to judge very much that happened last year. Where you really saw Trevor look like a franchise guy was off the field, how he handled it. He really became the team spokesman second half of the season, which is tough for a 21-year-old, 22-year-old, who is not playing well in the field. But the maturity that this kid has is off the charts. I've seen nothing during training camp to make you think he can't play, he's got the skill set. He's still learning how to be an NFL quarterback in terms of reading defenses, how to prepare, how to study his work ethic is off the charts. I think he's still in that transition from college to pro that, frankly, most college quarterbacks go through or most incoming early drafted quarterbacks go through.

-- How have Christian Kirk and Evan Engram impacted the offense?

They look like they're gonna add speed primarily. They also signed to guy him, Zay Jones, from the Las Vegas Raiders, who didn't get quite as much off season hype, but Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones are their top three receivers. They're all little similar, smallish guys who can all run. What they really give Trevor that he didn't have last year is reliable guys who can get open in key situations. I don't know that any of them are the No. 1 guy who are gonna have about 13 touchdowns and a bunch of downfield stuff. But last year with Trevor, it was hard to know for him who his go-to guys were, where he was gonna go on third down this year. Kirk and both Joneses and even Ingram fits into this.

-- How has Travon Walker adapted to the NFL and what role will he play?

"He's a guy who was a little bit of a surprise pick at No. 1 because there wasn't really a clear cut number one overall pick last year. They went with him because his talent, his physical traits. If you look at this guy, even people who've been around a lot of impressive physical NFL players are wowed by this guy's length, his size. The way he looks in a uniform is incredibly impressive. His work ethic is off the charts, his strength that the line of scrimmage is off the charts. They haven't had a moment of doubt since he came in that he was the right pick. That all starts to be proven on Sunday. Nothing that's happened so far matters, but he was impressive in the preseason, looks like he fits. The book on him is [that] he will be very effective and very good and very natural, very quickly as a run defender. He's going to help them set the edge. He's not gonna get overwhelmed physically in the NFL. The question on him is, 'Does he have pass rush? Does he have the details of being an NFL pass-rusher, the moves, all the things that you have to learn over time?'"

-- What are your thoughts on Tyson Campbell and is he the best suite defensive back on the Jaguars' roster to match up against Terry McLaurin?