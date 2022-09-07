Washington Commanders announce captains for 2022 season

Allen is coming off one of his most productive seasons as a pro, recording a career-high nine sacks to go with 62 tackles. His performance earned him his first Pro Bowl, but he has been one of the team's most consistent players for the past five seasons.

"He's a young man that I think really fits the football team and also fits the community," Rivera said. "I think the thing about him…is that he's a guy that has had and is having success in his career."

Wentz has only been with the team since March, when the Commanders acquired him via trade from the Indianapolis Colts, but he has already become a leader among his teammates. He has risen to the challenge of helping the offense grow and flashed some of his strengths during training camp.