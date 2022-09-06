News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Hail Mail | Washington's tight ends set to play key role

Sep 06, 2022 at 05:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Hail_Mail090622

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

Do you smell that? It's the sweet scent of the NFL season finally gracing us after months of anticipation. Technically, the year will kick off this Thursday, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. But for Washington Commanders fans, the season begins on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedExField.

So, let's not waste any time and get to what Commanders fans want to know this week.

Kyle F.: Do you think all the tight ends on the roster will be used? Do we have too many tight ends on the roster?

Five was certainly a large number for the tight end position when the Commanders released their initial 53-man roster, but they have placed Curtis Hodges on Injured Reserve since then. They do believe he will be back soon, but for now, Washington has four tight ends on the active roster, which is more manageable.

In terms of your first question, Kyle, I think most of the tight ends will get plenty of snaps because they each fill a certain role. Logan Thomas is the all-around option, John Bates is arguably the position's best blocker, and Cole Turner has proven he can be a solid pass-catcher. And considering how much Carson Wentz uses his tight ends, they should all contribute on some level. Armani Rogers will be their reserve option, but he can be serviceable if needed.

Rita W.: Who is the fastest Commander?

The 40 times would suggest Curtis Samuel, who ran a 4.31 at the Scouting Combine, but I think Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson would be good competitors. And I'm sure if you asked them, they would all give different answers.

PHOTOS | Introducing new Commanders team dog, Mando

The 8-month-old English black Labrador retriever is in the midst of training to become a service dog through veterans service organization K9s for Warriors. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Kourtney Carroll, and Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders)

Mando001
1 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando002
2 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando008
3 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando012
4 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando013
5 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando014
6 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando015
7 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando016
8 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando017
9 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando020
10 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando024
11 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando025
12 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando026
13 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando028
14 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando034
15 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando035
16 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando036
17 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando037
18 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando043
19 / 45
Mando047
20 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando049
21 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando051
22 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando052
23 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando053
24 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando056
25 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando057
26 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando058
27 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando060
28 / 45
Mando073
29 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando075
30 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando079
31 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando080
32 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando081
33 / 45
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Mando085
34 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando092
35 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
Mando098
36 / 45
Kourtney Carroll
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
37 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
38 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
39 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
40 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
41 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
42 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
43 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
44 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022
45 / 45

The Washington Commanders hold open practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 6, 2022

Joseph Noyes
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Nasir C.: How will the defense manage without Chase for the first couple weeks.

Chase Young is on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, so he will miss at least the first four games. They'll have to rely on their depth in the meantime, and while there is no replacement for Young's talent, they feel comfortable with what they have in James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill. Smith-Williams has made strides since he was drafted in 2020, and Toohill is a player who Ron Rivera praised for his position flexibility. One of them will need to be listed as the "starter" on the unofficial depth chart, but both will get plenty of snaps this month. I would expect Efe Obada to get a healthy amount of playing time as well because of his length and dedication to fine tuning the minor details of his pass rush.

Corey B.: How much of Cam Sims should we expect to see on Sunday? Seems like every time he's out there he always makes a big play/impact. The fans would love to see more of him out there than Dyami Brown. Pumped for Week 1, bringing 10 people in section 423!

Great to hear that you and the squad will be at the game, Corey! As for your question, let's not dismiss Dyami Brown just yet. I know he had a quiet camp, but he is still young and does have potential. Let's give him this year to see how he performs.

In terms of Cam Sims, he played about 17 snaps per game in 2021, although he was inactive for three contests. I expect that average to be a bit higher, but not much. Instead, I think the offense will use him in more ways to get the most out of his snaps. The red zone is one such area where he could be of use, since he is the biggest receiver on the roster. The Commanders have a talented receiving corps, and not everyone can get the ball. Sims might not get the most targets, but he can be placed where his skill set is the most advantageous.

Related Links

Freddie H.: Are the fat boys ready? Can they win the games and are they ready?

I had a coach in college who called linemen the "big skill" players. I've used that term ever since and try to inject it into conversation whenever possible.

And I do believe the "big skill" players are ready to go. There are some questions about how the interior will shake out with Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner, but both are accomplished players and have experience working with John Matsko in the past. Charles Leno and Sam Cosmi put together solid camps, and Chase Roullier is ingratiating himself back into the starting lineup.

As for the defensive line, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne look as dominant as ever. Montez Sweat appears to be on a mission to prove himself and is set for a bounce back season after breaking his jaw among other personal issues.

Keyshawn T.: How's Curl doing I heard he had tweak in practice almost two weeks ago and never heard anything else about it since.

Kamren Curl said during his locker room scrum that he suffered a thumb injury during the second game against the Kansas City Chiefs and had surgery to repair it. He is wearing a cast and did stretch with the team before heading to the side field on Monday. He is not ruled out of Sunday's game, but his name will be one to watch throughout the week.

Robert W.: Who starts at safety if Kam Curl doesn't play?

Curl could still play this Sunday, but if he does not, I would expect Darrick Forrest to get more playing time in his absence. Forrest took some big strides during OTAs and training camp and is second on the unofficial depth chart behind Curl. I do not believe he would be the only answer, as I believe Jeremy Reaves and Percy Butler would also get some of Curl's snaps, but I believe Forrest would be the first player out there alongside Bobby McCain.

Charles R.: Are there any plans to move Sam Howell ahead of Heinicke on the depth chart given his play in the preseason?

Nope! The quarterback depth is set.

Related Content

news

Commanders release Week 1 unofficial depth chart

The Washington Commanders have updated their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ryan Kerrigan enjoys 'competitive aspect', chance to mentor in new assistant coaching role

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

news

Commanders MVP Mando is on a mission to one day save a life

Through K9s For Warriors, the Labrador is in the midst of training to become a service dog for a military veteran.

news

The future began in Fargo

Long before he was suiting up for the Washington Commanders, Carson Wentz was leading the NDSU Bison to championships with his leadership, grit and will to win.

news

Media roundup | Ron Rivera calls Ryan Kerrigan 'a guy that does things the right way'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and assistant defensive line coach Ryan Kerrigan addressed the media after Monday's practice. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Practice Report | Commanders begin preparations for Jacksonville

The Commanders have finally entered Week 1 of the 2022 season, and Ron Rivera can feel a change in the energy surrounding practice.

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through the 2022 season.

news

'He's a freak': Cole Holcomb, Ron Rivera praise Milo Eifler for earning roster spot

Eifler was relatively unknown before the start of Commanders training camp. Now, he's earned a roster spot and primed for a bigger role.

news

Washington Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach

Kerrigan will fill the role previously held by Jeff Zgonina, who was promoted to the role of defensive line coach in training camp.

news

Wake Up Washington | Martin Mayhew believes Carson Wentz gives Commanders stability at QB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

news

Dax Milne eager to continue proving himself in Year 2

Milne earned a roster spot for the second time, and now he's preparing for a potentially larger role on the team.

Advertising