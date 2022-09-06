Hail Mail | Washington's tight ends set to play key role

Nasir C.: How will the defense manage without Chase for the first couple weeks.

Chase Young is on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, so he will miss at least the first four games. They'll have to rely on their depth in the meantime, and while there is no replacement for Young's talent, they feel comfortable with what they have in James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill. Smith-Williams has made strides since he was drafted in 2020, and Toohill is a player who Ron Rivera praised for his position flexibility. One of them will need to be listed as the "starter" on the unofficial depth chart, but both will get plenty of snaps this month. I would expect Efe Obada to get a healthy amount of playing time as well because of his length and dedication to fine tuning the minor details of his pass rush.

Corey B.: How much of Cam Sims should we expect to see on Sunday? Seems like every time he's out there he always makes a big play/impact. The fans would love to see more of him out there than Dyami Brown. Pumped for Week 1, bringing 10 people in section 423!

Great to hear that you and the squad will be at the game, Corey! As for your question, let's not dismiss Dyami Brown just yet. I know he had a quiet camp, but he is still young and does have potential. Let's give him this year to see how he performs.