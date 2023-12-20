News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Jets preview | A Christmas Eve battle in the AFC East

Dec 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are heading back to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a matchup with the New York Jets in Week 16. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 24

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

WATCH: CBS

  • Spero Dedes (Play-by-play)
  • Adam Archuleta (Analyst)
  • Aditi Kinkhabwala (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will head to New York and take on the Jets on Christmas Eve in Week 16. The Commanders are 6-3 all-time on Christmas Eve.
  • This will be the first time the Commanders will play in New York against the Jets since 2015.
  • Washington looks to break a three-game losing streak against New York. The Commanders have a 4-1 record on the road against the Jets and are 8-4 all-time against New York.
  • WR Terry McLaurin (4,116) needs 118 receiving yards to pass Hugh Taylor for the eighth most receiving yards in franchise history. McLaurin (365) needs 12 receptions to pass WR Pierre Garcon (376) for ninth most receptions in franchise history.
  • DT Jonathan Allen (39) needs one sack to tie LB Brian Orakpo (40) for sixth all-time in franchise history.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

New York:

  • Head coach Robert Saleh (3rd in New York)
  • Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (8th)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (3,568)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (19)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (664)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. and QB Sam Howell (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (835)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson and WR Curtis Samuel (4)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (102)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

New York:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Zach Wilson (2,271)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Zach Wilson (8)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Breece Hall (637)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Breece Hall (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Garrett Wilson (882)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall (3)
  • Tackles -- LB C.J. Mosley (130)
  • Sacks -- LB Bryce Huff (8)
  • Interceptions -- S Jordan Whitehead (4)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 16th (333.4 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 23rd (20.1 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 12th (234.9 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 30th (58)
  • Rushing offense -- 24th (98.4 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 19th (37.3%)
  • Total defense -- 32nd (384.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 32nd (30.2 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 32nd (264.8 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-13th (39)
  • Rushing defense -- 21st (119.7 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 24th (41.88%)
  • Time of possession -- 14th (30:45)
  • Turnover differential -- T-31st (-9)

New York:

  • Total offense -- 32nd (255.1 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 30th (14.4 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 30th (170 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 31st (61)
  • Rushing offense -- 30th (85.1 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 32nd (25.53%)
  • Total defense -- 7th (298.4 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 11th (20.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 2nd (170.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-17th (38)
  • Rushing defense -- 27th (127.9 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 20th (39.32%)
  • Time of possession -- 31st (27:59)
  • Turnover differential -- T-31st (-9)

