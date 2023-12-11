The case for Sam Cosmi to make his first Pro Bowl

Cosmi performed admirably in the Commanders' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, allowing zero pressures on 38 allowed pressure opportunities, according to PFF. He was the only starter on the Commanders' offensive line to accomplish that, and he was rewarded with a career-high pass-blocking grade of 88.4.

"I thought Sam Cosmi played exceptionally well. He really did," said head coach **Ron Rivera.** "He had a pretty solid day. Played very smart, played with good vision. There are a couple examples, some of the things that he did on some of the run blocks and then you can pull a couple shots of some of the things he did in protection, but Sam had a really good day."

Cosmi has recorded a clean sheet three other times this season: Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, when the rest of the Commanders' offense gave up nine sacks, Week 11 against the New York Giants and Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. His efficiency this season has never dipped below 95.

Cosmi is not one to boast about his personal accomplishments, and there isn't much room for him to do so. The Commanders are 4-9 and allowed the second most sacks in the league. Offensive lines hinge on five players working as one, and as a whole, there has been some frustration.

But after never playing the position in college and only a few snaps in 2022, Cosmi has proven that only is he capable of handling his own in the interior, but he also does so better than most of his counterparts around the league.