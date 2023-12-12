The case for three Commanders defensive players to make the Pro Bowl

Daron Payne

Like Allen, Daron Payne’s numbers are not as impressive as they were a year ago, when he set a career high with 64 tackles and tied a franchise record for a defensive tackle with 11.5 sacks. Making his first Pro Bowl in 2022, plus getting a contract extension for his efforts, also earned him more attention from opponents.

"That's kind of how things are on the inside for those two guys," said of Allen and Payne. "Now, they've tried to hold up and hold the point and do a great job for us, and they just continue to work hard at it."

Payne has still managed to put together some impressive moments, none more so than singlehandedly forcing a three-and-out against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. He started off by sacking Russell Wilson for a nine-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter and followed it up with by taking down Javonte Williams for a two-yard loss and deflecting a pass on third down.

But Payne has also come away with some critical turnovers that gave Washington chances to win games. In Week 1, for example, he recovered a fumble after Sweat sacked Josh Dobbs that led to the Commanders extending their lead with a field goal. In the first matchup with the Giants, he recovered the ball after a three-yard run by Barkley at the 8-yard line, giving the Commanders one last gasp to try tying the score on the road.