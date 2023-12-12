News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

The case for three Commanders defensive players to make the Pro Bowl

Dec 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Kam_Curl2

The season has not gone as many predicted it would go for the Washington Commanders' defense, but that doesn't mean the unit is lacking in players deserving of more recognition.

Voting has opened for the 2024 Pro Bowl games, and Commanders fans will see several familiar names in the lists of top 10 players at each position. Players like Sam Howell (10th among quarterbacks) and Antonio Gibson (seventh among return specialists) are earning some recognition for their abilities on the field, but there are some members of the Burgundy & Gold on the other side of the ball who have done the same.

Let's take a look at three of them and explain why they deserve to be part of the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.

Kam_Curl1

Kamren Curl

Kamren Curl has quietly put together one a career campaign in 2023, recording 97 tackles -- two shy of tying a career high -- with four pass breakups. He's currently tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. for the third most stops at his position, and his solo stops (64) are third behind only the Chargers' Derwin James Jr. (65) and the Broncos' Alex Singleton (81).

"He's been very solid for us, doing a lot of the good things that we ask of him and then doing more," said head coach **Ron Rivera.** "I mean, he's a terrific football player, a guy that is a veteran leader now. You see his play, it's very savvy and it's very timely."

Curl has become a lynchpin for the Commanders' defense because of his versatility. Just this season alone, he has spent time in the box as well as free safety and cornerback. What's more, he tends to give receivers a challenge; he's allowed 29 receptions and 274 yards (both career lows) on 43 targets.

But Curl isn't afraid to be physical, either. With the Philadelphia Eagles threatening to score at the 3-yard line in Week 8, he popped the ball from Kenneth Gainwell's grasp and recovered the fumble at the 7-yard line.

Curl is currently fourth among strong safeties in Pro Bowl votes.

Related Links

Jon_Allen

Jonathan Allen

It's true that Jonathan Allen’s stats don't pop off the page the way they have in previous years, but there are several factors that have led to that outcome.

For starters, much more attention has been placed on the Commanders' defensive interior with Montez Sweat and Chase Young now playing for different teams. "That's been tough," Rivera said Monday. "They really have had to fight through a lot, be competitive, while enduring several extra blockers."

Despite the extra attention, Allen has managed to flash at various points of the season, particularly as a pass-rusher. Against the New York Giants, for example, he knocked Saquon Barkley back for a three-yard loss on the first play of the afternoon. Later, in the third quarter, he sacked Tommy DeVito for a four-yard loss on third-and-17.

Allen was just as disruptive in the previous game against the Seattle Seahawks. He chased down Geno Smith for a sack at the line of scrimmage on a third-and-4 that forced the Seahawks to punt with the score tied at 9-9.

Allen is eighth among defensive tackles in Pro Bowl votes.

Daron_Payne

Daron Payne

Like Allen, Daron Payne’s numbers are not as impressive as they were a year ago, when he set a career high with 64 tackles and tied a franchise record for a defensive tackle with 11.5 sacks. Making his first Pro Bowl in 2022, plus getting a contract extension for his efforts, also earned him more attention from opponents.

"That's kind of how things are on the inside for those two guys," said of Allen and Payne. "Now, they've tried to hold up and hold the point and do a great job for us, and they just continue to work hard at it."

Payne has still managed to put together some impressive moments, none more so than singlehandedly forcing a three-and-out against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. He started off by sacking Russell Wilson for a nine-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter and followed it up with by taking down Javonte Williams for a two-yard loss and deflecting a pass on third down.

But Payne has also come away with some critical turnovers that gave Washington chances to win games. In Week 1, for example, he recovered a fumble after Sweat sacked Josh Dobbs that led to the Commanders extending their lead with a field goal. In the first matchup with the Giants, he recovered the ball after a three-yard run by Barkley at the 8-yard line, giving the Commanders one last gasp to try tying the score on the road.

Payne is currently not on the list of top defensive tackles to receive Pro Bowl votes, but there's still time to change that. Vote for him and the rest of Washington's players, HERE.

Related Content

news

Notes & Quotes | 'Playing well, playing fast and playing to win football games'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera just wrapped up his Monday press conference coming out of the bye week. Here are some notes and quotes from his availability with the media. 
news

The case for Sam Cosmi to make his first Pro Bowl

The season has not gone as intended for the Washington Commanders' offensive line with sack totals threatening historic highs and shifts in the depth chart, but there have been some bright spots amid the frustration that provide some hope for the future. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for the final stretch

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
news

The case for Sam Howell to make his first Pro Bowl

He might be sacked more than any other quarterback in the league and make the second more turnover-worthy plays (22), but his highs put him among the best signal-callers playing today.
news

The case for Brian Robinson Jr. to make his first Pro Bowl

Robinson insisted that his skill set is more robust, and he has shown that in his second season. 
news

Wake Up Washington | McLaurin dedicated to helping DMV youth

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
news

In the midst of treatment for breast cancer, Romonda Jordan reps Brem Foundation for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

As the wife of an NFL coach, Romonda has watched her fair share of "My Cause My Cleats" games like Sunday's. For the first time ever though this year, she had her own pair of shoes painted for the occasion. 
news

Five bye week observations on Washington's 2023 season

The Washington Commanders are heading into the bye week before the final four games of the 2023 season. Here are five observations from their first 13 games. 
news

Terry McLaurin named Washington Commanders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.
news

Notes & Quotes | 'The process is now, and the time is now'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera just wrapped up his Monday press conference reacting to the team's 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here are some notes and quotes from his availability with the media. 
news

Five takeaways from Washington's loss to Miami

The Washington Commanders dropped their fourth straight loss with a 45-15 defeat against the Miami Dolphins. Here are five takeaways from Week 13, presented by Maryland Lottery.
Advertising