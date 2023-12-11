Notes & Quotes | 'Playing well, playing fast and playing to win football games'

-- Without getting into some of the more minute details, Rivera said that the bye week was a good opportunity to get more perspective on how the Commanders have performed this season. Now, as the Commanders enter the final stretch of the team, the main focus is "playing well, playing fast and playing to win football games."

-- There has been a lot of attention paid to the interior defensive line by opposing offenses, Rivera said. "That's been tough, and they really had to fight through a lot." Neither Daron Payne nor Jonathan Allen, while occasionally providing moments that show their Pro Bowl pedigree, have been as productive as they were in years past with only 81 tackles and 7.5 combined sacks between them. It hasn't been for a lack of effort, though, as both players have tried to fight through the extra blockers put on them.

-- Finally, Rivera provided a preview for what he wants to see from his team against the Rams.