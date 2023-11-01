Commanders vs. Patriots preview | Heading north to Foxborough

The Washington Commanders are going back on the road to take on the New England Patriots. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 5
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
WATCH: FOX
- Kenny Albert (Play-by-play)
- Jonathan Vilma (Analyst)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
Check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders lead the all-time record against the Patriots, 6-5.
- The Commanders have played the Patriots just 11 times, making them Washington's fourth least common opponent.
- The last time the Commanders played the Patriots was Oct. 6, 2019, when New England beat Washington at FedExField, 33-7.
- The Commanders are looking to get their first road win against the Patriots since Oct. 13, 1996.
- Washington's first win against the Patriots came Sept. 3, 1978, when Brad Dusek scored a touchdown on a 31-yard fumble recovery.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
New England:
- Head coach Bill Belichick (25th in New England)
- Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien (6th)
- Special teams coordinator Cameron Achord (6th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (2,146)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (13)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (384)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (4)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (495)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (3)
- Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (65)
- Sacks -- DE Casey Toohill (4)
- Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)
New England:
- Passing Yards -- QB Mac Jones (1,641)
- Passing TDs -- QB Mac Jones (9)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (307)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Rhamondre Stevenson and RB Ezekiel Elliott (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Kendrick Bourne (406)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Kendrick Bourne (4)
- Tackles -- S Kyle Dugger (57)
- Sacks -- LB Matthew Judon (4)
- Interceptions -- S Jabrill Peppers, LB Jahlani Tavai, S Kyle Dugger and CB Christian Gonzalez (1)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (319.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-17th (21.4 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 12th (233.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-31st (41)
- Rushing offense -- 26th (85.9 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 29th (33%)
- Total defense -- 29th (374.1 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (28.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 29th (256.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-6th (25)
- Rushing defense -- 21st (117.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 22nd (41.1%)
- Time of possession -- 14th (30:02)
- Turnover differential -- T-15th (0)
New England:
- Total offense -- 26th (284.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 31st (14.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (200.4 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-13th (18)
- Rushing offense -- 27th (84.4 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 25th (34%)
- Total defense -- 10th (321.1 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 26th (26 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 17th (233.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-26th (15)
- Rushing defense -- 9th (97.9 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 12th (37.6%)
- Time of possession -- 31st (26:57)
- Turnover differential -- 29th (-6)