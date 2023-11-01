News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Patriots preview | Heading north to Foxborough

Nov 01, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Terry_McLaurin110123

The Washington Commanders are going back on the road to take on the New England Patriots. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) 

WATCH: FOX

  • Kenny Albert (Play-by-play)
  • Jonathan Vilma (Analyst)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

Commanders vs. Eagles | Week 8

Check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

KC100060
1 / 31
DSC08664
2 / 31
KC209994
3 / 31
EF205622
4 / 31
KC200051
5 / 31
KC200140
6 / 31
KC209941
7 / 31
DSC08632
8 / 31
KC200026
9 / 31
DSC09179
10 / 31
DSC08820
11 / 31
DSC08749
12 / 31
KC200477
13 / 31
KC200403
14 / 31
KC200457
15 / 31
EF205937
16 / 31
KC200960
17 / 31
EF205910
18 / 31
KC200980-2
19 / 31
KC200956
20 / 31
KC200703
21 / 31
DSC00642
22 / 31
DSC00281
23 / 31
DSC00379
24 / 31
KC100604
25 / 31
KC100871
26 / 31
KC101080
27 / 31
KC101002
28 / 31
KC101009
29 / 31
DSC01448
30 / 31
KC100940
31 / 31
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders lead the all-time record against the Patriots, 6-5.
  • The Commanders have played the Patriots just 11 times, making them Washington's fourth least common opponent.
  • The last time the Commanders played the Patriots was Oct. 6, 2019, when New England beat Washington at FedExField, 33-7.
  • The Commanders are looking to get their first road win against the Patriots since Oct. 13, 1996.
  • Washington's first win against the Patriots came Sept. 3, 1978, when Brad Dusek scored a touchdown on a 31-yard fumble recovery.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

New England:

  • Head coach Bill Belichick (25th in New England)
  • Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien (6th)
  • Special teams coordinator Cameron Achord (6th)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (2,146)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (13)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (384)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (4)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (495)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (3)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (65)
  • Sacks -- DE Casey Toohill (4)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

New England:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Mac Jones (1,641)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Mac Jones (9)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (307)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Rhamondre Stevenson and RB Ezekiel Elliott (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Kendrick Bourne (406)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Kendrick Bourne (4)
  • Tackles -- S Kyle Dugger (57)
  • Sacks -- LB Matthew Judon (4)
  • Interceptions -- S Jabrill Peppers, LB Jahlani Tavai, S Kyle Dugger and CB Christian Gonzalez (1)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (319.6 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-17th (21.4 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 12th (233.8 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-31st (41)
  • Rushing offense -- 26th (85.9 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 29th (33%)
  • Total defense -- 29th (374.1 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 31st (28.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 29th (256.8 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-6th (25)
  • Rushing defense -- 21st (117.4 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 22nd (41.1%)
  • Time of possession -- 14th (30:02)
  • Turnover differential -- T-15th (0)

New England:

  • Total offense -- 26th (284.8 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 31st (14.8 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 20th (200.4 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-13th (18)
  • Rushing offense -- 27th (84.4 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 25th (34%)
  • Total defense -- 10th (321.1 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 26th (26 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 17th (233.3 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-26th (15)
  • Rushing defense -- 9th (97.9 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 12th (37.6%)
  • Time of possession -- 31st (26:57)
  • Turnover differential -- 29th (-6)

Related Content

news

Commanders get Salute to Service Month underway with visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

From conversations in the Military Advanced Training Center to meet-and-greets and autograph signings, the experience at Walter Reed was both a fun and powerful one for all involved.
news

Sam Howell | 'We're trying to win right now, and we feel like we have the players to do that'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell addressed the media before practice on Nov. 1. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.
news

Commanders nominate Chris Bailey for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

From his time as a helicopter pilot to his stint at the Naval Academy to his work with the Commanders, Bailey leads a life that truly embodies the spirit of the league's Salute to Service initiative.
news

Wake Up Washington | Aftermath of the trade deadline

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
news

Commanders trade DE Montez Sweat to Chicago Bears

Washington receives a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Sweat, pending a physical
news

Sam Howell continues to take encouraging steps in long-term development

Howell still has a long way to go in his professional career. But through all the growing pains, there have been glimpses of a bright future. 
news

Notes & Quotes | Rivera praises Howell's decision making, views performance as reason for optimism

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera answered questions about Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and the trade deadline during his Monday press conference. Here are some notes and quotes from his time with media members. 
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long Salute to Service programming paying tribute to the National Capital Region's service members

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Month.
news

Players take accountability for missed opportunities vs. Eagles

The lack of execution for four quarters was at its most blatant on Sunday, when the Commanders had multiple opportunities to keep the pressure on an Eagles team they were close to beating at the start of the month. 
news

Commanders put all their focus on Philadelphia 

It was just four weeks ago when the Washington Commanders traveled to Lincoln Financial Field for a neck-and-neck NFC East overtime nail-biter that resulted in an Eagles 34-31 overtime win. Today, they face off against the NFC East opponent once again in a vying attempt to add a win to their record and show their capability of growing game to game.
news

Media roundup | Commanders players reflect on Week 8

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media after their 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some highlights from their press conferences.
Advertising