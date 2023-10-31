Sam Howell continues to take encouraging steps in long-term development

After the game, Howell said he liked how the game was called by assistant head coach/offensive coordinator **Eric Bieniemy.**

"We did a lot of things to keep them off balance."

Even in what was his best performance, Howell still showed that he has more to learn. The only real egregious error he made on Sunday was overshooting McLaurin deep in Commanders territory, which then led to an interception that gave the Eagles a short field just two plays after tying the score. On the following drive, Howell also took a sack on fourth down that all but dashed the Commanders' hopes of a comeback.

"Obviously, the two turnovers caused us late in the game, but until then, I thought I was doing a decent job. Just got to continue to find ways to finish better," he said.

The game also follows a frustrating up-and-down trend for Howell. He played well against the Atlanta Falcons and in the first matchup with the Eagles, but his showings against the Chicago Bears and Giants were uneven at best.

Rivera would like to see that even out, both from Howell and the team as a whole.

"Yesterday was a good example of it," Rivera said. "We saw it the first time we played Philadelphia. We saw it in moments of other games, but we've got to get consistent there."

If Howell can figure that out, it could give the Commanders stability at a position that has been in flux for years.