News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Notes & Quotes | Rivera praises Howell's decision making, views performance as reason for optimism

Oct 30, 2023 at 03:55 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AP23302752646249
Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera speaks to members of the media at the end of an NFL football game, against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 38-31. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera answered questions about Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and the trade deadline during his Monday press conference. Here are some notes and quotes from his time with media members.

-- Let's get the biggest topic out of the way. Rivera was asked several times about possible moves the Commanders could make at the trade deadline. There have been several reports circulating about what could happen, but Rivera shot down any attempts to learn more about the team's intentions.

"Once we get past tomorrow, we'll probably have something to talk about."

-- Sam Howell had a career day against the Eagles, throwing for 397 yards and four touchdowns on 39 completions. Rivera thought he got the ball out quickly and made good decisions. While he was smart with the ball for most of the day, Rivera also liked that he took some shots downfield.

"His command out there was really good. He checked a couple times, made some good decisions on those as well and did a really good job of getting the ball out of his hands on those decisions as well."

-- The Commanders are 3-5 through eight games this season after starting the year 2-0. Despite losing five of the last six games, the Commanders still have a shot to turn their season around with nine games left on the schedule. There are several things that give Rivera optimism for the team's future, starting with the quarterback position.

"I think when you start seeing the production that he's having, it's now time for us to go out and do the things that we're capable of, and I think we're more than capable of," Rivera said. "But again, we haven't shown it. That's something that we as coaches have got to make sure we're giving these guys every opportunity to be successful."

-- Emmanuel Forbes Jr. only played five snaps against the Eagles, one of which resulted in a touchdown by A.J. Brown. The touchdown was a glaring issue, but Rivera said the staff did see some improvements from the rookie.

Related Links

Commanders vs. Eagles | Week 8

Check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

KC100060
1 / 31
DSC08664
2 / 31
KC209994
3 / 31
EF205622
4 / 31
KC200051
5 / 31
KC200140
6 / 31
KC209941
7 / 31
DSC08632
8 / 31
KC200026
9 / 31
DSC09179
10 / 31
DSC08820
11 / 31
DSC08749
12 / 31
KC200477
13 / 31
KC200403
14 / 31
KC200457
15 / 31
EF205937
16 / 31
KC200960
17 / 31
EF205910
18 / 31
KC200980-2
19 / 31
KC200956
20 / 31
KC200703
21 / 31
DSC00642
22 / 31
DSC00281
23 / 31
DSC00379
24 / 31
KC100604
25 / 31
KC100871
26 / 31
KC101080
27 / 31
KC101002
28 / 31
KC101009
29 / 31
DSC01448
30 / 31
KC100940
31 / 31
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- The Commanders have had an up-and-down season so far, particularly on offense. Good performances from the unit are immediately followed up with head scratching plays the following week. On Sunday, the Commanders played one of their best games with 472 yards and seven third downs. The difference, Rivera said, was the team was able execute early and emphasized the offensive line.

"I think of the things that really stood out was the protection. I thought **Tyler \[Larsen\]** did a really nice job of setting the protections. I thought one the things that really went well was **Chris Paul** got his opportunity, and he was very stout at the point [of attack]. He really was. I thought he and Tyler really held the point really nicely. What that allowed was for Sam to hitch up and step into the throws."

-- Rivera also said he "absolutely" believes that the success Washington had on offense can be a template for success going forward.

"We saw it in the first time we played Philadelphia. We saw it in moments of other games, but we've got to get consistent there."

-- Rivera had a small update on Curtis Samuel, who left the Eagles game with a toe injury. The main concern has to do with Samuel's foot soreness, and the team will continue to examine and treat him further with the hope that it will subside.

-- Ricky Stromberg, who left the game with a knee injury, is awaiting results from an MRI.

-- Rivera said the defensive line has "had their moments" this season, but the group as a whole has not played up to expectations consistently enough.

"You see it, but you've got to see it all the time."

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders announce month-long Salute to Service programming paying tribute to the National Capital Region's service members

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Month.
news

Players take accountability for missed opportunities vs. Eagles

The lack of execution for four quarters was at its most blatant on Sunday, when the Commanders had multiple opportunities to keep the pressure on an Eagles team they were close to beating at the start of the month. 
news

Commanders put all their focus on Philadelphia 

It was just four weeks ago when the Washington Commanders traveled to Lincoln Financial Field for a neck-and-neck NFC East overtime nail-biter that resulted in an Eagles 34-31 overtime win. Today, they face off against the NFC East opponent once again in a vying attempt to add a win to their record and show their capability of growing game to game.
news

Media roundup | Commanders players reflect on Week 8

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media after their 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some highlights from their press conferences.
news

Wake Up Washington | Highlights and reflections from Week 8

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Eagles

The Washington Commanders dropped their fifth game in six weeks with a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by Maryland Lottery.
news

Instant Analysis | Commanders make costly mistakes in loss to Eagles

The up-and-down streak continues for the Commanders as they look better in a loss to the Eagles but still can't put together a complete game.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles Inactives | Week 8

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Commanders elevate LB Jabril Cox from practice squad as part of several other roster moves

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Saturday.
Advertising