Notes & Quotes | Rivera praises Howell's decision making, views performance as reason for optimism

-- The Commanders have had an up-and-down season so far, particularly on offense. Good performances from the unit are immediately followed up with head scratching plays the following week. On Sunday, the Commanders played one of their best games with 472 yards and seven third downs. The difference, Rivera said, was the team was able execute early and emphasized the offensive line.

"I think of the things that really stood out was the protection. I thought **Tyler \[Larsen\]** did a really nice job of setting the protections. I thought one the things that really went well was **Chris Paul** got his opportunity, and he was very stout at the point [of attack]. He really was. I thought he and Tyler really held the point really nicely. What that allowed was for Sam to hitch up and step into the throws."

-- Rivera also said he "absolutely" believes that the success Washington had on offense can be a template for success going forward.

"We saw it in the first time we played Philadelphia. We saw it in moments of other games, but we've got to get consistent there."

-- Rivera had a small update on Curtis Samuel, who left the Eagles game with a toe injury. The main concern has to do with Samuel's foot soreness, and the team will continue to examine and treat him further with the hope that it will subside.

-- Ricky Stromberg, who left the game with a knee injury, is awaiting results from an MRI.

-- Rivera said the defensive line has "had their moments" this season, but the group as a whole has not played up to expectations consistently enough.