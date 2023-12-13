News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Rams preview | Heading west to Tinseltown

Dec 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are coming back from their bye week to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

WATCH: CBS

  • Tom McCarthy (Play-by-play)
  • James Lofton (Analyst)
  • Jay Feely (Analyst)
  • Tiffany Blackmon (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will travel to Los Angeles for the first time since 2017.
  • This will be the first time that the Commanders play at SoFi Stadium since the stadium opened in 2020.
  • Washington has a 14-5-1 record on the road against the Rams and a 24-12-1 all-time record against Los Angeles.
  • Washington is 2-1 in its last three matchups against the Rams.
  • Since 2000, Washington is 4-3 against the Rams on the road.
  • QB Sam Howell is 13 completions away from moving into third all-time in franchise history in a single season. Howell (335) would pass QB Kirk Cousins (342) who accomplished the feat in 2017.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Los Angeles:

  • Head coach Sean McVay (7th in Los Angeles)
  • Offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (3,466)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (18)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (664)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. and QB Sam Howell (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (694)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (97)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

Los Angeles:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Matt Stafford (3,062)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Matt Stafford (19)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Kyren Williams (801)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Kyren Williams (7)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Puka Nacua (1,113)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Puka Nacua (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Ernest Jones (118)
  • Sacks -- LB Byron Young and DT Aaron Donald (6)
  • Interceptions -- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (3)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 16th (336.2 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 23rd (20.1 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 11th (236.2 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 31st (58)
  • Rushing offense -- 23rd (99.9 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 17th (38.6%)
  • Total defense -- 32nd (379.8 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 32nd (30.4 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 32nd (266.0 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-17th (35)
  • Rushing defense -- 18th (113.8 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 24th (40.57%)
  • Time of possession -- 7th (31:16)
  • Turnover differential -- T-31st (-10)

Los Angeles:

  • Total offense -- 10th (350.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 10th (23 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 12th (234.9 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 4th (24)
  • Rushing offense -- 12th (115.5 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- T-11th (40.57%)
  • Total defense -- 18th (339.9 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 20th (22.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 20th (226.7 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-23rd (29)
  • Rushing defense -- 17th (113.2 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 21st (39.55%)
  • Time of possession -- 17th (29:45)
  • Turnover differential -- T-18th (-1)

