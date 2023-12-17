Commanders vs. Rams, Week 15 | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 15 CBS will air on FOX and will include Tom McCarthy as the play-by-play announcer, James Lofton and Jay Feely as analysts and Tiffany Blackmon as the sideline reporter.
QUICK FACTS
- Washington will travel to Los Angeles for the first time since 2017.
- This will be the first time that the Commanders play at SoFi Stadium since the stadium opened in 2020.
- Washington has a 14-5-1 record on the road against the Rams and a 24-12-1 all-time record against Los Angeles.
- Washington is 2-1 in its last three matchups against the Rams.
- Since 2000, Washington is 4-3 against the Rams on the road.
- QB Sam Howell is 13 completions away from moving into third all-time in franchise history in a single season. Howell (335) would pass QB Kirk Cousins (342) who accomplished the feat in 2017.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders getting on the plane at Dulles airport for their trip to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders