Three keys to Washington beating the Rams in Week 15

The Washington Commanders are coming out of the bye week to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are fighting for a playoff spot with four games left. Here are three keys to getting a win, presented by KIA.

1. Contain Aaron Donald.

Almost every player reporters spoke to this week was asked about Aaron Donald, and all of them had a similar answer.

"I see a Hall of Famer," Terry McLaurin said. "I see a guy who plays all the downs as hard as he can. He's an impact player."

The Rams have a middling pass rush this season with a win rate of 40% (17th) and just 29 sacks, but Donald is still an imposing presence because of his quickness and versatility. On 452 pass-rushing snaps, he's put pressure on opposing quarterbacks 15% of the time.

The Commanders' offense knows that it must find a way to limit him if it hopes to have any success on Sunday.

"He does everything so well," **Sam Howell** said on Wednesday. "Just how fast he's able to get off the ball, how strong he is getting off the football, and you got to have a plan for him. You got to know where he is every single snap. He's one of the very, very special players in the league."

Donald might not be in his prime anymore, but he's still one of the top players in the league, regardless of position. Allowing interior pressure has been a problem for the Commanders all season, so the matchup doesn't bode well for them.