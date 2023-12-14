Practice notes | Commanders prepare for 'dog fight' with Aaron Donald

Donald presents a unique challenge compared to other defensive tackles because he can line up at any spot up front. Most of his career snaps have been in the "B gap," (the space between the offensive guard and tackle) but he can also line up head-to-head against a center, go one-on-one with offensive tackles and even as a defensive end.

Part of the challenge Donald presents is identifying where he intends to attack the quarterback.

"He does everything so well," Sam Howell said on Wednesday. "Just how fast he's able to get off the ball, how strong he is getting off the football, and you got to have a plan for him. You got to know where he is every single snap. He's one of the very, very special players in the league."

The responsibility of keeping Donald away from Howell will fall on Sam Cosmi and the rest of the Commanders' offensive line. While protecting Howell has been a problem for the offense as a whole -- he's still the most sacked quarterback in the league and could break the all-time record this season -- Cosmi has held his own better than most of the unit. In his first full season as a guard, PFF ranks him as the eighth best at the position with only one sack allowed on 628 drop backs.

But Donald is going to be unlike any other player Cosmi has faced up to this point.