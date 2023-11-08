Commanders vs. Seahawks preview | A big test against a playoff contender

The Washington Commanders are going back on the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 12
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Kugler (Play-by-play)
- Mark Sanchez (Analyst)
- Laura Okmin (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
Check out the best photos of the Washington Commanders' Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots. (photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
QUICK HITS
- Washington will travel to Seattle in Week 10 for the first time since 2017 and look to extend a four-game win streak in Seattle.
- The Commanders have a 7-1 record on the road against the Seahawks and are 13-6 all-time against Seattle.
- Washington's passing offense ranks ninth in the league and fifth in the NFC, averaging 242.0 yards per game.
- The Commanders' defense has recorded 48 pass breakups, which ranks fourth in the league and is the most through nine games since 2012 (52).
- WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Sunday against the Seahawks. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Seattle:
- Head coach Pete Carroll (14th in Seattle)
- Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (6th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (2,471)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (14)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (447)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (568)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas and WR Jahan Dotson (3)
- Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (71)
- Sacks -- DE Casey Toohill (4)
- Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)
Seattle:
- Passing Yards -- QB Geno Smith (1,802)
- Passing TDs -- QB Geno Smith (9)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Kenneth Walker III (532)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Kenneth Walker III (6)
- Receiving Yards -- WR DK Metcalf (454)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Tyler Lockett (3)
- Tackles -- LB Bobby Wagner (85)
- Sacks -- LB Boye Mafe (6)
- Interceptions -- CB Tre Brown (2)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 17th (332.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 18th (21.2 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 9th (242 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (44)
- Rushing offense -- 26th (90.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 24th (36%)
- Total defense -- 28th (368.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 30th (27.2 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 27th (252.7 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-10th (25)
- Rushing defense -- 20th (116.2 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 16th (39.5%)
- Time of possession -- 12th (30:49)
- Turnover differential -- 18th (-1)
Seattle:
- Total offense -- 20th (311.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 17th (21.4 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 19th (214.5 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-7th (18)
- Rushing offense -- 23rd (97.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 30th (31.9%)
- Total defense -- 25th (354.1 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 22nd (21.9 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 20th (232.1 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-7th (27)
- Rushing defense -- 21st (122 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 30th (45.3%)
- Time of possession -- 31st (26:30)
- Turnover differential -- 10th (+2)