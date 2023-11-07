Emmanuel Forbes showed confidence in bounce back game vs. Patriots

The results show just much better Forbes played against the Patriots. He received an overall grade of 91.3 -- the best for a Commanders defensive player -- to go with a cover grade of 91 from Pro Football Focus. Both were his best of the season by wide margins.

Regardless of why Forbes is playing better, his teammates are thrilled for him.

"He's been someone I've talked to a lot throughout this year just trying to help him continue to grow because he's such a good player and we all know he is," said Commanders quarterback **Sam Howell.** "He's just been in some bad situations, and it was cool to see him go out there and play well today. He had a really good game today."

And Rivera could see a difference, too.

"Forbes had a good day yesterday," Rivera said. "He played with a little bit more confidence, he's doing a lot of things that we asked for."

The next step for Forbes will be to stay consistent. Because while he did play better, he's not done developing his skill set. Rivera was quick to point that out on Monday.

"He still has a ways to go," Rivera said. "He did some good things, but there's still some things that we're missing that he's got to get better at. He's got to understand how important those things are, and we'll continue to harp on it."

Washington's next challenge will be considerably tougher for Forbes and the rest of the Commanders' secondary. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who have 66 receptions and five touchdowns between the two of them, and a step up from JuJu Smith-Schuster and Reagor. What's more, Metcalf's 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame adds to that challenge.

The Commanders still believe in Forbes, but they still want to see more from him.