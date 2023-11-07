Washington's top offensive plays through first half of 2023 season

Jahan Dotson ties the score against the Patriots in Foxborough.

Let's get the more recent ones out of the way. Jahan Dotson was in a slump in the second quarter of the season. He was making uncharacteristic drops, and for a variety of reasons, he wasn't getting targeted as much as some expected.

However, he gave fans a reminder as to how exciting he can be.

The situation was second-and-10 at the Patriots 33-yard line. New England had just extended its lead to seven points with a 43-yard field goal to start the second half, and Washington, which had not scored since 12 minutes into the second quarter, needed a spark to get back on track.

Dotson provided that for them by blowing past the defensive back covering him. All Howell needed was three seconds to see him open. He laid out a pass to the end zone, and just as it looked like the ball might be out of his reach, he plucked it out of the air for his third touchdown of the season.