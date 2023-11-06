'A hell of a play': Commanders praise Howell for his 24-yard third-down run

Plays like that are what the Commanders have come to expect from Howell, who is now joined by Patrick Mahomes as the only two quarterbacks this season to rush for a first down on a third down of at least 20 yards. He has a quiet style of leadership, but that works out when his play does all the talking for him.

"Sam is a competitor," Jamison Crowder said. "He gives us a chance to win every week. That was huge. You see guys making plays like that, you want to follow suit and get onboard. Go out there and give it your all."

The swing in momentum from that play could even be felt by the Commanders' defense.

"That was big. That set the tone and the energy for the offense," Kendall Fuller said of the conversion."Sam has [rallied us] all year and that is what we rely on him to do. It was definitely a big play for our team."

While Howell has thrown the ball more than any quarterback in the league -- he has 353 attempts so far and is projected to have 667 by the end of the season -- running the ball is part of his skill set. He had 1,009 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns during his three years at North Carolina, including 828 in 2021.

It may not be something that he's going to lean on as much as other quarterbacks in the league, but he can use it when necessary.