Competitive Colt McCoy Understands His Task

Sep 01, 2015 at 09:32 AM
While he will start the season as one of the Redskins' backup quarterbacks, veteran Colt McCoy isn't wavering from his commitment to getting both the team and himself better each day.

While his competitive spirit is still pulling on him in what was a quarterback battle that was eventually won by Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy isn't going to be down each morning when he arrives at Redskins Park.

The veteran quarterback, who started four games for the Redskins last season, is going to remain a positive teammate.

If a chance to start comes across, he'll be ready. For now, though, he's focused on doing whatever it takes to help the Redskins progress through the season.

"I just want to show up every day, put a smile on my face and be the best version of myself that I can be," McCoy told the media on Tuesday. "We've got a great team here. The guys in this locker room are awesome, and at the same time I respect my coaches. So I'm just going to continue to be who I am and work as hard as I can."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden understands that McCoy would ultimately want to be the team's starting quarterback.

But, for now, McCoy is taking his current role very seriously.

"He's done everything we have asked him to do," Gruden said. "He's a tough competitive guy and I think he's going to go out and compete like he always does. That's not going to change with Colt. The flag football game out in the backyard, he's going to go out an compete and want to win. That's the type of guy he is, that's why we love him around here. So, that view is never going to change on him. He's going to go out and battle and compete."

McCoy has played well during the first three preseason games, completing 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. His quarterback rating of 142.4 is the sixth highest in the NFL.

Jaguars opportunity
With starters traditionally either limited or sitting out the final preseason game, Kirk Cousins isn't expected to play but will dress Thursday against the Jacksonville Jagaurs.

Robert Griffin III, meanwhile, will not play as he's still in the process of recovering from a concussion suffered Aug. 20 against the Detroit Lions.

That means McCoy will start and play the entire game under center for the Redskins.

"I love to compete, so I'll just go out there and play with the guys that are there," McCoy said. "Hopefully we'll move the ball up and down the field and finish the preseason off on a high note."

McCoy has connected on touchdown passes in the preseason with Rashad Ross and Colin Lockett, two wide receivers on the bubble for making the final 53-man roster.

His goal is to help those players trying to make one last impression before final evaluations feel comfortable and just focus on their own successes.

"We as a team have to move forward and my focus again is on doing the best that I can to get everyone on the same page and ready to go for Jacksonville," McCoy said. "In the fourth preseason game we don't even practice for them, so I want to go out there and play well."

