Competitive Colt McCoy Understands His Task

The veteran quarterback, who started four games for the Redskins last season, is going to remain a positive teammate.

If a chance to start comes across, he'll be ready. For now, though, he's focused on doing whatever it takes to help the Redskins progress through the season.

"I just want to show up every day, put a smile on my face and be the best version of myself that I can be," McCoy told the media on Tuesday. "We've got a great team here. The guys in this locker room are awesome, and at the same time I respect my coaches. So I'm just going to continue to be who I am and work as hard as I can."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden understands that McCoy would ultimately want to be the team's starting quarterback.

But, for now, McCoy is taking his current role very seriously.

"He's done everything we have asked him to do," Gruden said. "He's a tough competitive guy and I think he's going to go out and compete like he always does. That's not going to change with Colt. The flag football game out in the backyard, he's going to go out an compete and want to win. That's the type of guy he is, that's why we love him around here. So, that view is never going to change on him. He's going to go out and battle and compete."

McCoy has played well during the first three preseason games, completing 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. His quarterback rating of 142.4 is the sixth highest in the NFL.