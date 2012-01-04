Crompton Among Four Signed to Roster





The Redskins started to fill out their off-season roster by signing four players on Wednesday, including 2011 practice squad quarterback Jonathan Crompton.

Also signed were running back Tristan Davis, cornerback Travon Bellamy and offensive lineman Nevin McCaskill.

All four players were signed to futures contracts that won't go into effect until the start of the 2012 league year in March.

Crompton, a 6-3 and 222 pounds, signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Sept. 5. He spent the entire season on the practice squad learning the offense behind Rex Grossman and John Beck.

Crompton was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round (168th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent his entire rookie season on the Chargers' practice squad.

He spent 2011 preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played against the Redskins on Sept. 1, completing 12-of-22 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Crompton was released by the Buccaneers two days later before joinging the Redskins' practice squad.

Davis, 5-10 and 212 pounds, had two stints on the Redskins' practice squad last season.

A 2009 undrafted rookie originally signed by Detroit, Davis has previously had practice squad stints with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also had a sting with the Minnesota Vikings.

Bellamy, 5-11 and 205 pounds, signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Nov. 29. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the St. Louis Rams on July 29 before being released on Aug. 3.

McCaskill, 6-3 and 309 pounds, has had NFL stints with seven NFL teams since 2007.