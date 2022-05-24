OTA Notebook | Carson Wentz takes the field, Cole Holcomb takes on leadership role

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their second practice of OTAs, and even though it was a wet and muggy start to practice, coach Ron Rivera was satisfied with what he saw.

There were plenty of new faces mixed in with the players attending practice, the most notable of which being quarterback Carson Wentz. First-round pick Jahan Dotson highlighted the Commanders' eight-player draft class, while newcomers Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner received plenty of action manning the interior of the offensive line.

There was little contact throughout the day, and there won't much until training camp in August. The point of the next few weeks, Rivera said, is for the players to learn and develop a rapport with each other.

"What'll happen is the stuff that we did today will be included tomorrow," Rivera said. "We'll do some installation this afternoon. They'll have to carry over from yesterday [to] today, and we'll see what we have as far as that's concerned."