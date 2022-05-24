Ron Rivera | Jahan Dotson 'very precise' in route-running with natural hands

On if he thinks it's a problem signing guys late in the offseason program because they then have a lot of work to do catching up in training camp:

"Not necessarily worrying about a specific veteran. Last year there was a group of veterans that missed for various reasons. That was a sore point. I don't know if you saw it or heard it today, but you could hear the secondary with their communication. That's something that we really didn't get rolling until the middle of the season last year. Now you hear it from the beginning, which is a very positive sign as far as I'm concerned."

On who had stood out to him as a leader in the secondary with S Landon Collins no longer with the team:

"Yeah, I think [S] Bobby [McCain] has stepped up. He stepped up last year as well and helped out. I like what [CB] Kendall Fuller brings to the table as well. The guy that's kind of starting to find his voice is [S] Kam Curl. He's played very well for us. I think it's a good group, very skilled group and I think they're coming together and they gotta continue to work together and communicate."

On if he is comfortable with where the offensive line is as a complete unit:

"Very much so. We have [C] Chase Roullier who's still healing up. I like what [OL] Wes [Schweitzer] does as far as his position flex and to be quite honest, we think he is a heck of a football player as well. So, I like the group. I like the depth that we have. One thing we wanted to do consciously was we wanted to have at least 10 guys that were veteran savvy guys that have played on the field for us. We like that minimum of 10 men depth. We'll try and keep as many of those guys as we can."

On moving WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to tight end and on what he is looking for from him at that new position:

"Well, probably the first thing foremost is his blocking. It is kind of hard right now because we're not in pads, but we wanna make sure he knows those assignments and where he is headed. We know his skillset as a receiver. It's the size that we really like. To be a guy that can run and play basically the U or the F position for us. We feel pretty good about what he's bringing to the table right now, but it will come down to his ability to block."

On the skillsets necessary to excel at tight end: