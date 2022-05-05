News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Cynthia Frelund has an interesting comparison for Jahan Dotson

May 05, 2022 at 12:09 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders chose to give Carson Wentz another weapon with their first-round pick by taking Jahan Dotson, and everyone has been trying to find the right comparison for the Penn State playmaker.

There are many who have pointed out that Dotson is a lot like Terry McLaurin, which makes sense. Ron Rivera said that Dotson already approaches the game like a pro, which is similar to the "beyond-his-years" maturity McLaurin has exhibited through three seasons.

Rivera gave a couple comparisons for Dotson, saying that he sees a lot of DeSean Jackson and Steve Smith when watching his new receiver on film.

All three of those players have similarities to Dotson, but NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund has another comparison.

"For me, the comp looks like Tyler Lockett," Frelund said after Dotson was drafted.

That's a lofty name to associate Dotson with, and Frelund admitted as much after she said it. There is a reason behind it, though. She singled out Dotson's ability to create separation, a skill that Lockett has used well over seven seasons, saying that "when he gets a free release, when he gets to take a few steps in space and really get that full head of steam, he's about as good of a route runner and separator as they come."

It was a skill that Dotson used often, despite being the best weapon on Penn State's offense, as he ranked in the 96th percentile against zone coverage, and it was something that stood out to Rivera when evaluating the receiver.

"They knew the ball was going to him, but he was still making plays," Rivera said. "And that's what gets you excited when, especially when you put the tape on and you watch game after game and you see him catching seven, eight, nine, 10 balls a game."

For what it's worth, Dotson doesn't seem concerned by who he's compared to by analysts. He's more focused on being the best player he can be for the Commanders. Still, all four of the veterans mentioned above have had successful careers, so it's a good indication of how Dotson is viewed by others.

"I think this is a very nice pick for Carson Wentz," Frelund said.

