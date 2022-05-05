Cynthia Frelund has an interesting comparison for Jahan Dotson

That's a lofty name to associate Dotson with, and Frelund admitted as much after she said it. There is a reason behind it, though. She singled out Dotson's ability to create separation, a skill that Lockett has used well over seven seasons, saying that "when he gets a free release, when he gets to take a few steps in space and really get that full head of steam, he's about as good of a route runner and separator as they come."

It was a skill that Dotson used often, despite being the best weapon on Penn State's offense, as he ranked in the 96th percentile against zone coverage, and it was something that stood out to Rivera when evaluating the receiver.

"They knew the ball was going to him, but he was still making plays," Rivera said. "And that's what gets you excited when, especially when you put the tape on and you watch game after game and you see him catching seven, eight, nine, 10 balls a game."

For what it's worth, Dotson doesn't seem concerned by who he's compared to by analysts. He's more focused on being the best player he can be for the Commanders. Still, all four of the veterans mentioned above have had successful careers, so it's a good indication of how Dotson is viewed by others.