Commanders rookies arrive for minicamp

The Washington Commanders' 2022 NFL Draft class has been finalized. Now, it's time to get to work.
The Commanders' eight-player class will be arriving at the team's home facility for the start of rookie minicamp, which will take place from May 5-7. It will provide an opportunity for the rookies to get their experiences with the team's playbooks and practice some of those schemes on the field.
Here's the list of draft picks who will be at The Park:
Julie Donaldson recently sat down with head coach Ron Rivera to discuss the 2022 draft class. Here's a look at what he had to say about every pick.
In addition to the Commanders' draft picks, 13 undrafted free agents will also be at The Park to make their case to earn a roster spot. Here's a look at the group the team signed earlier this week:
- CB DeVante Cross
- CB Josh Drayden
- WR Jequez Ezzard
- S Ferrod Gardner
- TE Curtis Hodges
- QB Cole Kelley
- WR Kyric McGowan
- DE Jacub Panasiuk
- TE Armani Rogers
- G Tyrese Robinson
- CB Devin Taylor
- LB Tre Walker
- LB Drew White
The rookies will be joined by other members of the team for Offseason Training Activities (OTA) for three, three-day stretches: May 23-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-8. Veteran minicamp will take place June 14-16 and will be mandatory for all players.
Check out first-round pick Jahan Dotson putting a Washington Commanders helmet for the first time.