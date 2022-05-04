Brian Robinson will work wonders for Antonio Gibson

Robinson did say he chooses to be physical, but there's more that he can add to the Commanders' offense. He can be elusive at the second level -- he was seventh in runs of at least 15 yards -- and he can be of use out of the backfield.

Robinson also knows that he's going to help his new team the most with his toughness.

"Whenever the ball needs to get downhill or I need to lock in on certain protections, and make sure the quarterback's protected," Robinson said. "But I really just see my role is just coming in and being a contributor to short yardage situations, or first and second down situations. Just where I can always be effective and get positive yards and just keep the chains moving."

When Rivera was coaching the Carolina Panthers, he had a similar one-two punch with Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams. It led to the Panthers finishing with three top 10 performances in rushing yards with the duo playing together.

There's a chance the Commanders have something similar with Robinson and Gibson.