Daniels Returns to Lead Player Development





The Redskins have hired Phillip Daniels as the new Director of Player Development, the team announced on Friday.

Daniels joins the Redskins with 15 seasons of NFL experience as a defensive lineman, including his final seven seasons as a member of the Redskins.

A fourth-round selection in the 1996 NFL Draft (No. 99 overall), Daniels played four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (1996-99), four seasons with the Chicago Bears (2000-03) and seven seasons with the Redskins (2004-10).

"We welcome Phillip back to the Redskins family," Redskins general manager Bruce Allen said. "His 15 years of NFL experience will be a great asset for our football team."

In 201 career games (167 starts), Daniels totaled 512 tackles (390 solo), 62 sacks, one interception, 51 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries, according to STATS, Inc.

In his time as a member of the Redskins, Daniels was a part of four defenses that ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (2004, 05, 07 and 09).

"I'm really looking forward to helping our players and team win, on and off the field," Daniels said.

Daniels played college football at the University of Georgia from 1992-95, finishing his college career with 244 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

He started at three different positions while at Georgia, including defensive end as a senior, linebacker as a junior and defensive tackle as a sophomore.